18 Affordable Target Lamps Shoppers Are Loving (Starting At Just $10)
Lighting can make or break a space. Overhead lights are convenient to switch on but can feel too harsh, while the right mix of lighting can create a warm, inviting aesthetic. The secret? Layering — think floor lamps, table lamps, sconces, and more. To help you achieve that cozy, designer-worthy look, we’ve rounded up 18 affordable Target finds that look way more expensive than they are!
Target's "rich-looking" lamp collection will brighten up your space
FLOOR LAMPS
Target
Wavy Shade Collection with Ceramic Base Floor Lamp
With its playful wavy shade and three-way light setting, this floor lamp lets you customize the brightness to suit any moment—whether you're reading, catching up with friends, or settling in for a movie night.
Target
Gooseneck Floor Lamp with Natural Shade
This gooseneck floor lamp, featuring a rattan shade, looks so elegant and natural and offers adjustable lighting.
Target
Traditional Oil Rubbed Swing Arm Floor Lamp
This bronze floor lamp features a classic swing-arm design, so you can direct light wherever you need it most, such as in your workspace or living area.
Target
Cantilever Drop Pendant Swing Arm Floor Lamp
I've owned Target's most popular floor lamp for about a decade and it still looks and works as well as it did back then. It's a keeper!
Target
Oak Wood Tripod Floor Lamp
This oak wood tripod lamp looks great in your modern space with natural decor.
Table + Desk Lamps
Target
Threshold x Studio McGee Woven Table Lamp
This charming design lamp designed with Studio McGee has adorable scalloped edges and looks sweet on a nightstand or desk.
Target
Threshold x Studio McGee Task Lamp
This retro metal task lamp features a flexible neck to focus the light where you need it the most.
Target
Mini Printed Ceramic Base Table Lamp with Pleated Shade
Love the blue Pollock-like print on this ceramic mini lamp. It's great for teen and dorm rooms!
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Brass Accent Table Lamp with Plaid Shade
Plaid is always in style in Magnolia's design playbook. This accent table lamp is a stylish addition to your office or side table.
Target
Assembled Ceramic Table Lamp
This blue and white abstract pattern adds a bit of texture to your overall design. Pair two on each side of your bed.
Target
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fluted Ceramic Table Lamp with Marble Base
This fluted design is very hot right now and looks elegant solo or in pairs.
Target
Threshold x Studio McGee Round Faux Wood Lamp Base
Give your living space some mood lighting while also adding a cute decorative pattern with a checkered shade.
Target
Farmhouse Ceramic Urn Pot Table Lamp
Go for organic vibes with this modern cement table lamp.
Target
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fluted Metal Rechargeable Library Table Lamp
Give your bookshelf a dose of classic elegance with Magnolia's fluted rechargeable library lamp.
SCONCES
Target
Hearth & Hand Magnolia Milk Glass Striped Wall Sconce
Milk glass is always in style for any vintage-inspired decor. These would look great in a kitchen for a modern-retro vibe.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fluted Ceramic Sconce
Here's the fluted lamp in a sconce variety. Matching lamp styles is actually a great way to create cohesion in your design.
Target
Threshold x Studio McGee Metal Sconce Wall Light
Add metallic appeal to your home with this Studio McGee sconce that gives off a warm golden hue.
Target
Threshold x Studio McGee Wall Sconce with Plaid Shade
An affordable sconce with a unique shade is a great way to add personality to your space while saving space too!
