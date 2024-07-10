6 Affordable Target Skincare Buys Estheticians Swear By
My body acne wants to be the main character this summer, so I'm on the hunt for affordable skincare finds from Target. Sephora is usually my go-to place for all things Topicals and Tower 28, but things look a little different when I'm trying to spend money mindfully— hello bargains!
Instead of wandering Target's digital aisles directionless, I reached out to Celebrity Aesthetician Ian Michael Crumm and Esthetician Limor Weinberg, MSN, ARNP, FNP-BC to see which Target skincare buys they think everyone should stock up on this summer. Crumm's big on making sure the largest organ of our bodies is protected from harmful elements, and Weinberg has 20 years of experience, so our faces — and bodies — are in good hands!
With that in mind, on to the skincare goodies!
Target
BYOMA Gel Cream Moisturizer
Anyone who has combination or oily skin knows that any season can throw our skin for a weird loop. If you're still struggling with excess oil on your face, Crumm suggests you turn to BYOMA's Gel Cream Moisturizer.
"This super lightweight moisturizer works well for oily skin year-round, and [for] more dry skin types for the summer. Niacinamide and green tea help to calm skin inflammation and bring the skin barrier into balance," he says.
Target
Mario Badescu Coconut Body Scrub
For those of us who want the rest of our body to look a little more polished, Weinberg suggests using Mario Badescu's body scrub.
She says, "I've been using the Mario Badescu Body Scrub in Coconut, and it's absolutely AMAZING! This scrub gently exfoliates my skin, leaving it smooth and hydrated. A summer must-have!"
Target
Naturium KP Body Scrub & Mask
Another option you can try is Naturium's KP Body Scrub & Mask! Crumm says that the mask "works well for a summer skin reset to help polish off built-up sunscreen and products." He suggests using it 1-2 times a week in the evening, and to "make sure to use SPF on all exposed skin during the day."
Target
Naturium Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion
It's always wise to moisturize your skin after exfoliating it, which is why Crumm recommends using Naturium's Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion.
"This body lotion comes in a generous size with an easy-to-dispense pump. Formulated with omega fatty acids and shea butter, it absorbs quickly and leaves the skin butter soft," he says.
Target
Nivea Creme Moisturizing Body, Hand, and Face Cream
An overall moisturizer that everyone should keep handy is Nivea's Creme Moisturizing Body, Hand, and Face Cream. Weinberg says, "Nivea Creme Lotion is an iconic summer staple. Beloved for its ultra rich, creamy texture and deep hydration, you can apply this classic lotion on your face and body."
As far as why she recommends it? Well, it has amazing benefits. "I recommend it for its ability to protect and soothe skin, especially exposed to the summer sun. Its non-greasy formula absorbs quickly and consistently delivering nourishing results, ideal for dry, sensitive, or normal skin."
Target
Vacation Sunscreen Classic Whip SPF 30
I may or may not want to buy this sunscreen based on the extremely cute container because it's genius marketing, and I'm not alone — Crumm agrees.
"Talk about making sunscreen fun for everyone! This SPF comes out like whipped cream and has a yummy cherry scent. It spreads on the skin easily, making applying to large areas like the legs easy," he enthuses.
Suscribe to our newsletter for my summer beauty inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Target
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.