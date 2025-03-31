Surprise! We Could Get 'Paradise' Season 2 Sooner Than You Think

The only thing keeping me from being upset about A Court of Thorns and Roses TV show being canceled is how well Hulu handled it's newest thriller, Paradise. Created by screenwriter Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) and starring Sterling K. Brown, it's a murder mystery with dystopian undertones that explores what could happen if states become uninhabitable.

Besides feeling relevant to our current timeline, Paradise has a soundtrack that rivals Strangers Things and leaves viewers wanting more. Fortunately, Hulu got the memo and renewed it for Season 2 — thank goodness!

Here's everything to know about Paradise season 2!

Has 'Paradise' Season 2 began filming? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Fogelman (@danfogman) I'm pinching myself because Paradise Season 2 has started filming! Dan Fogelman shared the amazing news on his Instagram a few days ago and his comments are buzzing with excitement! "We’re baaaaaaaack. #Paradise #S2," he wrote which means we could see Sterling K. Brown and Julianne Nichols on our screens sooner than anticipated. This comes after an update Fogelman shared with a hopeful fan on X. In response to a fear viewers would have to wait a long time to see more action from our new favorite characters, Fogelman put all fears aside. "we start shooting in just a few weeks. It won’t be 2 years I promise! #Paradise," he said.

When does 'Paradise' season 2 premiere? Disney/Brian Roedel Filming just started for Paradise Season 2, so a premiere date for it hasn't been shared yet. But at the rate Fogelman's going, we could possibly see the thriller series on Hulu towards the end of the year or at the beginning of 2026! For now, fans can rewatch Season 1 on Hulu or when it appears on ABC April 7 at 10:00 p.m. (via The Hollywood Reporter).



What is 'Paradise' about? Disney/Brian Roedel Paradise begins in an idyllic community where homes are picturesque, streets are clean, and everyone lives in perfect harmony. However, it doesn't take long for the peace to be disturbed when the President is discovered murdered by his trusted Secret Service agent Xavier Collins. Before long, he begins questioning the world he and his children live in while also searching for clues about his missing wife.

Who's in the 'Paradise' cast? Disney/Brian Roedel

Paradise Season 1 has a stacked cast! Besides Sterling K. Brown, there's other familiar faces who help with the show's equilibrium. Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins

James Marsden as President Cal Bradford

Julianne Nicholson as "Sinatra"

Krys Marshall as Robinson

Sarah Shahi as Dr. Gabriela Torabi

Jon Beavers as Billy Pace

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane Driscoll

Aliyah Mastin as Presley Collins

Percy Daggs IV as James Collins

Charlie Evans as Jeremy Bradford

Richard Robichaux as Carl

What's happened in 'Paradise' so far? Disney/Brian Roedel Wow, where do I begin?! After it was revealed that the community he and everyone else lives in has been artificially created due to a disaster, the brief moments of unease Collins shows begins making sense. It's clear he and President Cal ended on bad terms before his death, but it doesn't seem like he was responsible for murdering the man he was sworn to protect. What's odd is that Sinatra, the mastermind behind the beautiful community they live in, has been playing puppet master. She ordered the deaths of scientists sent to the surface to test the air quality AND she made sure Agent Billy was blindsided by his love interest's manipulation. Upsettingly, his murderer is none other than seemingly docile and clueless Agent Jane. Viewers were also introduced to President Cal's father and were able to see how much he never wanted to be the face of the country. Though his father appears to have dementia, it's clear he feels guilty about something and may have seen who killed his son.

When did the season finale of 'Paradise' season air? Disney/Brian Roedel Paradise left off on several cliffhangers on Hulu March 4!

How many seasons of 'Paradise' will there be? Disney/Brian Roedel Dan Fogelman already knows what he wants to do with Paradise! He said, "I have a plan for three seasons of the show. Without giving away too much, each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters," (via The Hollywood Reporter).

