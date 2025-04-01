Raffia sandals are going to be huge for spring fashion this year, and since warmer weather provides the perfect excuse to swap out your heavy boots for something a lil' lighter, it’s time to add a pair of raffia sandals to your wardrobe! Whether you’re dressing up for a cutie spring brunch or keeping it pretty casual on vacation, these comfy raffia sandals will be your go-to for every occasion.

Shop our 9 favorite raffia sandals below!

Target Wild Fable Elide Raffia Fisherman Platform Heels With the flair of the fisherman aesthetic, these platform sandals lean a little bit bold to make easy 'fits (like jeans and a white tee or linen pants and a tank) truly stand out.

DSW Anne Klein Roe Sandals The heels on these cuties definitely make them a fit for formal occasions. Got an Easter party on the cal? Well, you've officially found your shoe! What we love the most about this pair is the black scalloped accents on the straps that instantly add a playful vibe.

Free People Jeffrey Campbell Cabo Nights Embellished Sandals Easy to slip right into, these raffia sandals boast some eye-catching crystals to make any spring outfit feel a lil' bit bougie. Though these do have some height to them in the flatform design, the insole is impressively soft and cushiony for all-day comfort.

Anthropologie Dolce Vita Wriley Raffia Platform Sandals With some added visual oomph from the bold black lining, these raffia sandals also come with extra reinforcements around the ankle strap to stabilize your step. This is a great pair to snag if you love the look of raffia sandals but want your shoe game to stand out from more traditional styles!

DSW Crown Vintage Dylann Sandals Not all raffia sandals have to be the classic tan color – we adore this stunning orange colorway because it's downright perfect for wearing on spring and summer vacations. If you're jetting off to somewhere beachy soon, this pair would look simply iconic with a flowy white sundress or a tasteful matching set for that epic post-beach dinner.

Nordstrom Steve Madden Bigmona Raffia Platform Sandals The chunky platform and wide base on these raffia sandals add to their insane comfort level. What's more is the insoles are super soft to handle step after step! You can also easily adjust the straps on these babies to find your ideal fit. If you're one to get your steps in, you'll undoubtedly enjoy walking in these – no matter where you go!

Anthropologie SIMONMILLER Cloudy Raffia Platform Slide Sandals Ooh, the puffy feel of these green raffia sandals make 'em feel so retro (in the best way possible). These are the pair to shop if you tend to like a good pop of color on your feet to balance out more neutral 'fits.

DSW Crown Vintage Leah Sandals For a casual look, these low-profile raffia sandals are wonderfully easy to wear. They have a slight wedge heel to make them look more polished, plus dual straps to secure your feet with every stride!

Nordstrom Dolce Vita Holis Fisherman Sandals Complete with a chic preppy look, these fisherman-style raffia sandals supply a bit more coverage around the toes, but are still generously breathable for hot days. They're simple to secure, too, thanks to the side buckles.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more of the hottest fashion trends for every season!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.