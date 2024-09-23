Amazon’s Early Prime Day Deals Are On Fire – 16 To Shop Now Before They’re Gone
Amazon’s famedBig Deal Days is set to return on October 8-9, but you don’t have to wait until then to get your shop on! There are tons ofearly Prime Day deals to scoop up right now, from beauty and fashion to home goods and appliances that’ll literally save you hundreds. This Prime member-exclusive savings event also comes at the perfect time ahead of the holiday season, so you have the chance to check everyone off your list with plenty of time to spare before December’s here.
Since we’re all about saving, here are the absolute best early Prime Big Deal Days deals to start shopping now!
Early Beauty Deals
Amazon
SheaMoisture Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream
$10, was $12, with option to save 10% more with Subscribe + Save
This luscious curl cream works for a wide range of curly hair types. From enhancing subtle waves to making sure tight coils stay in place, it sure is effective for such a low price. In addition to helping curls hold, this product reduces frizz and creates "brilliant shine."
Amazon
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
$17, was $25
This multi-hyphenate serum (4.6 out of 5-stars rating, Amazon best-seller, and viral fave) is beloved for a reason. It's super gentle on the skin, all while delivering unparalleled hydration and moisture when you really need it. Even if you're not looking for a skincare restock, someone on your holiday shopping list will love this as a stocking stuffer!
Amazon
Divi Hair Scalp Serum
$36, was $48
We're all about hair care, and this scalp serum for thinning hair has our approval. The formula targets scalp health specifically, helping to "strengthen hair, fight frizz, and prevent breakage." Your journey to healthier-looking hair (or as one Amazon shopper put it, "thicker and longer" strands) starts with this Prime Day deal!
Amazon
Hempz Smoothing Herbal Koa & Sweet Almond Body Moisturizer
$19, was $28
Hempz makes some of our all-time favorite body lotionssince they're super hydrating. Give your bod the TLC it's been craving as temperatures cool down with this sweet-smelling formula made with thick, nourishing shea butter! Shoppers love it for its ability to maintain "supple and irresistibly soft" skin.
Amazon
Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer
$32, was $55
This salon-quality hair dryer is small, but mighty. It's powered by a 1875-watt motor, 3 temperature settings, and 2 airflow speeds to help you achieve the exact style you're looking for. It's earned 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon shoppers for being a great value, efficient at drying, and quiet during operation.
Early Fashion Deals
Amazon
Anrabess Open Front Knit Lightweight Cardigan
$34, was $70
If your fall and winter 'fits are craving something a bit more (and some extra warmth), this on-sale longline cardigan is the perfect light layer to throw on. It comes in 24 stunning colors to match your personal style. The open collar and front pockets make it look super sophisticated – even though it's currently 51% off. 👀
Amazon
Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants
$26, was $35
Comfy enough for a light yoga session, but stylish enough to wear to the office, it won't take long for these wide-leg pants made from a "durable, buttery soft, 4-way stretch, breathable fabric" to become your absolute favorite pair. The wide waistband ensures comfort all-around, plus you can stow away your phone and other small items in the deep front pockets when you're on-the-go.
Amazon
Dream Pairs Wide Calf Knee High Boots
$43, was $60
Riding boots are all the rage this time of year. Gift yourself (or another fashionista in the family) this adorable knee-high pair to be totally on-trend! The moto-inspired buckles and zipper accent give 'em some much-needed edge, which you can style up or down depending on your mood. Whether you pair them with a mini skirt or jeans, you'll enjoy the cozy insoles and durable chunky heel.
Early Kitchen Deals
Amazon
Nutribullet Pro+ Personal Blender
$100, was $130
This Pro+ personal blender from Nutribullet delivers "more extraction power, more convenience, and more functionality" than their original model, saving you effort and time in the kitchen where it's needed the most. The best part is it doesn't take up nearly as much real estate on your counters like a traditional blender would (small space-friendly)! Save 23% now, ahead of October's Prime Day event.
Amazon
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
$600, was $1,000
Splurge, anyone? This insanely luxe at-home espresso machine crafts the perfect cup with 6 pre-set beverage options, an efficient milk frother, and an adjustable bean grinder to achieve the ideal brew. It sounds intricate, but is actually super easy to use with high-visibility buttons and dishwasher-safe components for easy cleanup. Upgrade your current coffee routine for a whopping $400 off right now.
Amazon
Carote Pots And Pans 11-Piece Set
$60, was $120 with option to use 10% off coupon
These gorgeous pots and pans are such an easy kitchen upgrade, especially since they're half-off. They're uniquely designed with detachable lids and handles to seamlessly fit inside your cabinets, saving ample space. The non-stick cookware surface delivers "rapid and even" heat to any dish you please! This set would also make a stunning gift to someone who's just moved to a new spot.
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 11-In-1 Air Fryer Pressure Cooker
$130, was $200
This 6.5-quart air fryer and pressure cooker does much more than air fry and pressure-cook. It's fitted with 11 different settings that range from steaming to broiling, and even dehydrating. It's gonna be a massively worthwhile kitchen upgrade if you tend to cook for the whole family or large potluck groups. If you're craving more easy meal ideas, it comes equipped with a 45+ recipe guide!
Early Home Deals
Amazon
Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock
$170, was $200
This science-backed sunrise alarm clock is a total game-changer in supporting your natural circadian rhythm. It can send you to bed with a variety of white noise settings and nature sounds, then will wake you up calmly with a gentle light that mimics the rising sun. Tons of Amazon shoppers attest to its transformative properties – and the fact that it looks gorgeous on a nightstand.
Amazon
Urevo Under Desk Treadmill
$180, was $330
With 5 layers of anti-slip belt, 8 silicone shock absorbers, and 2 soft rubber pads, this under-desk treadmill provides a comfortable experience for getting your daily step goal in. The "powerful motor" is surprisingly quiet, so you won't have to worry about noisy distractions. The included remote control makes adjusting the speed easy, up to 4 miles per hour.
Amazon
Blueair Large Room Air Purifier
$245, was $350
This top-rated air purifier cleans up to 3,048 square feet in 60 minutes, removing "at least 99.97%" of tiny airborne particles like smoke, dust, and dander to keep the air in your home feeling (and smelling) fresh. The coordinating mobile app makes it super easy to monitor the device's performance, and will even notify you when it's time for a filter change! Its compact size allows you to place it out of the way of traffic for a seamless experience.
Amazon
Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum
$350, was $470
This Dyson deal is too good. Known for its high power and ability to clean every nook and cranny, this cordless vacuum is such a powerhouse. It comes with 3 attachments to target your desired space, and can operate up to 40 minutes on a full charge.
