Graphic Tees Are Cool Again, Here Are 9 From Nordstrom We Love
I am a proud, self-proclaimed t-shirt collector. I love buying cute graphic tees I see in stores, collecting ones I find when I'm on vacation, or buying merch from concerts. It's my most worn clothing item, mostly because there's not a night that goes by when I'm not sleeping in an oversized tee. Still, I love finding fun new ways to style them into my everyday outfits because why not be comfy and cute at the same time? Nordstrom has so many options with a million brands under the sun, so here are some super cute graphic tees that I think are worth adding to your collection right now.
Nordstrom
Billabong Lost in Bliss Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
Since my childhood, I've loved Billabong pieces. You just can't beat the quality, and obviously, who doesn't want to be a cool surfer girl? This light blue, ocean-themed tee is a great summertime look, and can be thrown over a bathing suit if you're heading for a quick swim!
Nordstrom
Golden Hour Wishful Drinking Martini Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
I'm obsessed with the simple design of this shirt, and the fact that it features my favorite cocktail. You can never go wrong with a grey tee because you can wear it to bed or with jeans and look cute every single time. And if you wanna get really cheeky with it, I actually think you can dress up this shirt with some baggy jeans, a kitten heel, and a small purse for an amazing outfit.
Nordstrom
Lucky Brand Bowie Glass Spider Oversize Graphic T-Shirt
This is a really cool artist tee that you need if you don't have one yet! What I love about this is that it looks almost hand-drawn by marker or chalk, giving it a unique feel that I haven't seen on other graphic band tees before. So for all you David Bowie fans out there, this is a really cool piece to add to your wardrobe!
Nordstrom
Golden Hour Fruit Paintings Graphic T-Shirt
I have no notes for this perfect fruit t-shirt. It's such an easy shirt to throw on can for a cute daytime fit. Pair it with some jeans and a tote, and BAM, you've got yourself a picnic outfit and famers market look!
Nordstrom
Philcos Challenger Graphic T-Shirt
This one is for my car girls. If you want a cool girl, Fast and Furious vibe, I would definitely grab yourself a graphic tee like this. This shirt has a sort of vintage feel that makes it seem like something you would steal from your dad's 80's wardrobe — no dad necessary.
Nordstrom
Free People Sunshine Smiles Oversize Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
I'm digging the light, breathable quality of this graphic tee, which is a bit different from other basic shirts. I just love the color contrast with the dark blue, deep pink, and bold green, too. It would be so cute in the spring or summertime and can complement so many different bottoms — jeans, cargos, shorts, mini skirts... you name it!
Nordstrom
Topshop Circa 84 Oversize Graphic T-Shirt
Who doesn't love a little French wording on a t-shirt? Oh, so chic! French je ne sais quoi aside, this shirt looks so crisp to me, giving total clean girl energy. If you pair it with some jeans and adidas, it will give that effortlessly put-together look!
Nordstrom
Brooklyn Industries Circle Logo Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
I love the simplicity of this Brooklyn Industries logo tee. It's basic, but it's sleek and interesting to look at. A white and navy combo goes with everything, so you can wear this shirt with any bottoms of your choosing. Plus, who doesn't wanna rep the greatest city in the world?
Nordstrom
Merch Traffic Prince Oversize Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
You always need another band or musician tee to add to your collection. I think this kind of abstract Prince tee is really fun, and I'm obsessed with the little sparkles all around. These are the kinds of shirts I love to buy oversized and lounge around in or wear to bed because — they are SO comfy. Still, this shirt can give a cute rocker-chic look with some light wash jeans and biker riding boots.
