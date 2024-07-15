Summer Fridays Babymoon Belly Balm Is A Must-Have For Pregnant Moms
I have a ton of opinions about which essentials actually matter for new parents, but nothing compares to having Summer Fridays Babymoon Belly Balm at your disposal. Though I didn't experience too many horror stories associated with my pregnancy, having itchy skin was the worst.
It felt like my belly wouldn't stop stretching (obviously) and itching from 13 weeks on, and it was driving me up the wall — until I found Summer Fridays Babymoon Belly Balm. It worked so well that I still choose to use it even though I'm not pregnant anymore.
Wondering what makes it so great? Scroll down for all the literal juicy details!
What is the Summer Fridays Babymoon Belly Balm designed to target?
Summer Fridays' Babymoon Belly Balm was designed for pregnant moms whose skin is being stretched to house their growing little ones. Things can get a little itchy when as pregnancies progress so founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland created this as a soothing alternative.
Why is it a must-have for new moms?
New moms need this in their medicine cabinet because it has a velvet texture that instantly melts into the skin. I can't speak for other moms, but it can be annoying trying to rub extra creamy products into skin that already feels like sandpaper — eek!
No need to stress about whether or not Summer Fridays' Babymoon Belly Balm is safe to use during pregnancy because it is. It's 100% water-free, and it features ingredients like sunflower and avocado oils. Plus, the calendula scent is so lightweight that even the most fragrance-adverse mom will love lathering this on.
How did I use it during my pregnancy?
When I was pregnant, I used this throughout the day and after showers because my belly constantly felt like fire ants were trekking across it. The itching sensation actually got worse towards the middle of my second trimester, which is around the same time my belly button was visible through tops and dresses I wore.
This belly balm was literally the only thing that stopped me from scratching excessively, and I'm sure it's why I didn't develop stretch marks on my growing tummy. That kind of in-the-moment relief plus the extremely effective stretch mark prevention definitely make this balm worth it!
Shop The Summer Fridays Babymoon Belly Balm
Babymoon Belly Balm
I fell in love with vegan and clean products during my pregnancy because they were the only things that didn't trigger a bad case of the itchies on top of the side effects of having a round baby bump.
