8 “Exciting” New Trader Joe’s Finds You Can’t Miss In April

To no one’s surprise, Trader Joe’s is keeping all the good stuff coming this season. As Easter approaches and everyone’s dreaming about summer vibes (definitely us), TJ’s has been placing only the coolest finds on their shelves to embrace the season! From irresistible sweets to stunning charcuterie board additions, these are the 8 best new items from Trader Joe’s any and every TJ’s fan needs to try in April!

Scroll on to discover the most exciting Trader Joe’s finds you can’t miss in April!

Trader Joe's 1. Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches These ice cream sammies (limited-time item!) basically combine the two best desserts into one: macarons and ice cream! They're stacked with chocolate on chocolate, so any sweet tooth with an affinity for cocoa will go crazy for 'em. You can snag a box of 2 for $5 at a Trader Joe's near you.

Trader Joe's 2. Easter Joe-Joe's Ah, yes! All the Easter goodies at TJ's are so cute and tasty. These new Easter-themed Joe-Joe's (Trader Joe's version of Oreos) are generously coated in milk chocolate and white chocolate before they're decorated with festive sprinkles. They're downright perfect for adding to any Easter basket or even topping Easter cakes or cupcakes! The box of 4 cookies goes for $4 – but it's a limited-time item, so make sure you grab it sooner than later.

Trader Joe's 3. Lemon Poppy Seed Buns Lemon + poppy seed = a match made in heaven! These limited-time Danish pastry buns are sure to fly off Trader Joe's shelves, thanks to not only the tender baked bun, but the fact that it's filled with a delightfully lemony filling and topped with a crunchy mix of sugar and poppy seeds. The box of 2 pastries is on sale at TJ's right now for $4.

Trader Joe's 4. Chocolate Chip Energy Bar All the walks, hikes, road trips, and picnics you're about to embark on this spring and summer are gonna get a whole lot tastier, thanks to this new energy bar from Trader Joe's! Made with a minimal ingredient list (oats, soy protein, brown rice and tapioca syrups, and chocolate chips), each $1 bar – yes, $1! – delivers 10 grams of protein and 260 calories to keep you fueled up for hours. Anyone that's constantly on the go will adore this convenient new TJ's item.

Trader Joe's 5. Blood Orange Mochi These ice cream-filled mochi bites may have hit shelves earlier this month, but they're definitely still getting tons of love from Trader Joe's fans – us included! Boasting a unique, citrusy flavor profile derived from real blood oranges, these bite-size desserts are filled with refreshing springtime energy. Plus, they just look stunning once you take 'em out of the package. A set of 6 mochi bites is $5 for a limited time!

Reddit

6. Tom Yum Seasoned Snack Mix Spotted by a Trader Joe's fanatic on Reddit, this brand-new savory snack mix is inspired by the insanely flavorful Thai dish known as Tom Yum soup, which is typically spicy, lemongrass-y, a little bit creamy, and sour-ish. So good! This snackin' medley is filled with cashews, fava beans, sticky rice bits, and peas for a nice bite. The product isn't yet listed on Trader Joe's site, so we can't verify its exact price.

Trader Joe's 7. Spanish Inspired Charcutería Charcuterie fans, rise up! Trader joe's just dropped this yummy charcutería that contains three different kinds of cured meat to, well, cure your charcuterie cravings. In this new $6 product, you'll find thinly-sliced serrano ham, salchichon, and uncured chorizo, all of which bring on the salty, spicy, peppery, and smoky flavors needed to complement the other components of your snack spread, like cheeses and crackers.

Trader Joe's 8. Seville Orange Marmalade Fruit Spread Ooh, how summery! This new $3 Trader Joe's marmalade (limited-time item!) embraces the spirit of summertime by employing Seville oranges, which bring a "sweet, citric, and properly proportioned" flavor to the forefront. They're naturally a bit more bitter than your average orange, but TJ's has totally perfected the ratio of fruit:sugar in this jar. Use it for toasts, bagels, yogurts, cakes, and more!

Subscribe to our newsletter to uncover more hidden gems from Trader Joe's!