6 Salon Habits That Are Secretly Annoying Your Hairdresser

Beauty appointments are at the top of my self-care list, but you there's one question that's always sat in the back of my mind. Do I have bad habits that are annoying to my hairdresser or am I a "good" client? This could stem from being listening to retail horror storiesand fighting the urge to gasp in horror at customers' behavior.

No matter what it is, it's apparent hairdressers aren't a fan of everything you and I may do before, during, and after our appointments. Out of curiosity, I asked the following hairstylists about their biggest pet peeves:

Giovanny Jorge, master stylist and founder of Hair Repair Bar by Giojé (West Village of Manhattan, NYC)

(West Village of Manhattan, NYC) Jean Marc Durante, stylist and co-creator of Red Market Miami Salon

Learn which bad habits you should stop doing if you want to stay in your hairdresser's good graces!

1. Coming To Your Appointment After Being At The Gym Madison Kinsley/Dupe Photos I'm thoroughly surprised that people do this because I know how sweaty I get after a workout. But Jorge's had clients who've done this and it's not a good look, according to her. "Yes your service begins with a wash, but seriously," she asks. I don't think you need a reminder, but you might want to take a shower after your gym or pilates session out of courtesy for your hairdresser!

2. Arriving Late To Your Appointment Most hairdressers have have a grace period for clients because they understand things happen, but that's not your cue to take advantage of their kindness. For Durante, "being late is the primary issue." Want to know why? He says it's because this "backs up all the appointments and creates a domino effect of issues that can often be hard to catch up on."

3. Acting Like An Armchair Stylist cottonbro studio/Pexels Hair appointments should be collaborative, yes, but not to the point where your hairdresser feels like you're trying to do their job for them. Jorge says, "The most nerve-wrecking thing a client can do while they are in the chair is constantly second guess what the stylist is doing or changing their minds about their service. Clients need to trust their stylist and not back seat drive every snip." If you're guilty of doing this, try to be mindful of how this makes your hairdresser feels. They're providing a service, but they're still human. Jorge also says, "Sometimes, I just want to give the client the scissors and let them cut their own hair. J/K.."

Rene Terp/Pexels It's something Durante doesn't care for either. "We always encourage our clients to give as many details as possible with how they want their hair to be cut, colored, and/or styles, but directing the service and telling the hairstylist exactly how to do their hair in step-by-step format is unnecessary when seeing a professional," he states. Should you be afraid to talk to your hairdresser? Not at all, but it's unhelpful if you think you're more equipped to do your hair while sitting in their chair. "We appreciate a client's direction as it is their look, but critiquing and instructing us on how to reach the end goal is beyond frustrating. Quite frankly, we have spent years handling requests and know exactly how to achieve your desired look based on the tools we've gathered throughout the years," Durante adds.

5. Waiting To Share Your Dissatisfaction Antoni Shkraba/Pexels Another annoying behavior stems from something we've all done at least once. Durante says, "When completing a cut or color based on an inspiration photo, the client says they "wanted to go a different direction" - but only tells us once the service is completed." At this stage in life, I realize the importance of communicating with my hairdresser throughout my appointment. People can't read minds so it's something to think about if you typically wait until your service is over to complain.

6. Covering Your Hair Once It's Been Styled Melissa Romee/Dupe Photos According to Jorge, it's annoying when "after receiving a hair cut and styling, the client wears a hat or covers their hair." I'm always excited after a hair appointment because it's a chance to enjoy and show off my new refreshed look, but I guess some people feel the need to "hide" their style. Her other pet peeves? "Washing their hair with a cheap, sulfate shampoo that ruins their color. Going for a swim after a keratin treatment only to dry their hair afterwards and realize a giant frizz bomb where perfectly straight hair once was."

