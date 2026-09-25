Keep reading to see which Taylor Swift album you are according to your zodiac sign.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore is finally here, and it's got us thinking...which Taylor Swift album is closest to your personality? In honor of the new release, we broke down each album by zodiac sign so that you can see which album best fits each star sign.

Speak Now — Libra (September 23 - October 23) Taylor Swift/UMG Everyone knows Libras are romantic and charming, and with those descriptors, my mind immediately goes to Speak Now by Taylor Swift. I've always referred to this as her "Princess album," and I think it perfectly captures the Libra attitude. Even the challenges of people-pleasing and avoiding conflicts fit in with Speak Now because those are the very fears Taylor is fighting.

The Tortured Poets Department — Scorpio (October 24 - November 21) Taylor Swift/UMG Scorpios can be known as harsh and intimidating, but I think that's incredibly one-dimensional. They're also intuitive and passionate, and few albums from Tay capture determination and passion (as well as intensity and jealousy) like The Tortured Poets Department.

Fearless — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Taylor Swift/UMG TAKE MY HAND AND DRAG ME HEAD FIRST, FEARLESS!! This Taylor Swift album is just as adventurous and independent as any Sagittarius, and it really captures the optimism and restlessness that comes with being fifteen and wondering where your life will go next.

The Life of a Showgirl — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Taylor Swift/UMG I thought I'd seen how disciplined and ambitious Taylor Swift was...and then she released The Life of a Showgirl. Capricorns can be a tad work-obsessed but also dependable and responsible, and if Tay is going to show up for anyone, it's her fans.

Folklore — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Taylor Swift/UMG I still think Folklore is Taylor Swift's best album (and not just because she started writing in April 2020 and released it that July...). The storytelling and imagination are incredible, and the sonic production also totally matches the themes of the album so that what you hear matches what you feel. An Aquarius can be original and visionary, as well as detached and aloof, which I think show both sides of this album.

Lover — Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Taylor Swift/UMG Pisces can be summed up in a few words like romantic, imaginative, and escapist, and no album even comes close to those descriptions like Lover. Even though this is definitely a love album (hello, look at the title), it's also a fascinating exploration of anxiety, career competition, and the unknown.

Reputation — Aries (March 21 - April 19) Big Machine Records Okay, as a Reputation stan, I feel like I have studied this album like I was prepping for a degree. At first glance, it might seem like a Scorpio-type vibe, but this is actually a love album covered in armor. Aries are bold, passionate, and hot-headed, and I feel like those attributes match this Taylor Swift album where she finally speaks her truth after all the drama of 2016.

Taylor Swift — Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Big Machine Records If Taurus is the sign that's loyal, grounded, and stubborn, then I think Taylor Swift is the perfect album to match. Not only does is celebrate Tay's musical roots, but it's also so sensory and nostalgic in a way that makes me feel like I've experienced things I've never seen before.

1989 — Gemini (May 21 - June 21) Taylor Swift/UMG Taylor Swift became even more of a global sensation when she went full pop in 2014 with 1989. The album truly sits apart from a lot of other pop albums with her critique on fame and scrutiny, as well as romance, and I think that matches the curious, adaptable, and restless nature of Geminis.

Evermore — Cancer (June 22 - July 22) Taylor Swift/UMG The sister album to Folklore, Evermore, dropped in December 2020 just in time for the holidays, and it's one of Taylor's coziest album. Cancers are caring, loyal, and moody (plus they can overthink), and that just about sums up the second-half of Taylor's imagination-fueled sister albums.

Red — Leo (July 23 - August 22) Taylor Swift/UMG Red received some criticism when it dropped in 2012 for not being sonically cohesive. But, hello, that kind of patchwork is exactly the kind of commentary on dating that feels authentic! Leos can be charismatic, creative, and dramatic, which also sounds similar to dating in your 20s.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Midnights Taylor Swift/UMG Virgos are practical, thoughtful, and perfectionists, and our favorite self-proclaimed insomniac goes back and analyzes a variety of different midnights from her past in this Taylor Swift album. Plus, the fact that Virgos are organized also just reminds me of how incredibly cohesive this project is. Like, top to bottom it's a no-skip album.

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