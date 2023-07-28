Rare Beauty Is Sending People To The Eras Tour And Swifties Think It's A "1989 (Taylor's Version)" Clue
Imagine this: you didn't get tickets to the Eras Tour during the first round of last year's Ticketmaster fiasco (or the second...or third), but now not only do you get to see Taylor Swift in the flesh, but Selena Gomez is the one sending you! Well, this is happening for at least one lucky Taylor Swift fan and I think there's more to the story.
Rare Beauty is sending out tickets to Taylor Swift's show on August 3rd ("Mine must have gotten lost in the mail," Abject_Okra_8520commented on Reddit). And the thrill doesn't stop there — Swifties all over social media are also pointing out that the show date could be a clue for 1989 (Taylor's Version). Here's how.
Will there be a 1989 Taylor's version?
Yes, we're (eventually) getting 1989 (Taylor's Version). The first couple of singles dropped last year during The Summer I Turned Pretty and DC League of Super-Pets but we don't have the full album, the deluxe edition's added songs, or the vault tracks yet.
When are we getting 1989 Taylor's Version?
Now here's where the Easter eggs get a little ~crazy~. After announcing Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at one of her concerts, the era officially began with the album's drop on July 9th, a month before her final American Eras show on August 9. But on July 27, Taylor switched her social channel themes back to Midnights, something she usually does to signal the end of an era (literally).
All in all, she gave us the Speak Now TV era for 19 days. Pair that with the final show date (8/9) and you have...wait for it...1989.
Not only do the numbers point to a potential 1989 TV announcement but so does a lyric from"When Emma Falls In Love" (a Speak Now TV vault track about BFF Emma Stone). The line "she's so New York when she's in LA" has fans guessing that Taylor will wait until her LA shows to announce the rerecord.
What 1989 songs have a Taylor's version?
So far, we have "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)," both of which you can stream on Spotify! Even though "Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)" is featured in DC League of Super Pets, it hasn't been released to the public yet.
Is 1989 by Taylor Swift about Harry Styles?
1989 is widely thought to be about Harry Styles, from the "long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt" he had at the time to how Taylor says her 1989 ex and her were "two paper airplanes flying" (Harry and Taylor wore paper airplane necklaces while they dated).
Will Selena Gomez be featured on 1989 Taylor's Version?
Considering Selena Gomez came onstage during the 1989 tour (and for reputation's, another albums Taylor has yet to rerelease) I really don't think it's a stretch for her to be featured on the rerecord.
"what if Taylor announces 1989 tv august 3rd and invites Selena to premier a mv for their 1989 vault collab and that’s why rare beauty is sending people to the 8/3 show," @those89curlstweeted.
"The other day someone posted about how we never found out what the upside down phones in midnights mayhem meant. I've been thinking about it ever since. The only tracks with the upside down phones were Anti-Hero (track #3) and Vigilante Shit (track #8). Could this be related to the same 8/3 show that Rare Beauty & maybe Selena is going to?" starbuckslover99 asked on Reddit.
Only time will tell, starbuckslover99, only time will tell.
