Ed Sheeran Just Gave Us A Rare Update On His 13-Year Friendship With Taylor Swift
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
"Everything has changed," according to Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift's 2012 song of the same name, but 13 years later, the most important thing between these two BFF's stays the same. The duo, who have recorded collabs like "End Game" for Taylor Swift's Reputation in 2017 and "The Joker and the Queen" for Ed Sheeran's Equals album in 2021, don't often see each other with their busy schedules, but when they do, they spend a lot of time together, Ed says.
Here's what Ed Sheeran told Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper about his friendship with Taylor Swift.
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift love to catch up for "hours" at a time.
“I see her when I see her,” Ed Sheeran says on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. “I probably see her, like, four times a year.”
But in true bestie form, when these two do get together, they lock in. I'm talking “proper sit-down, six-hour catch-ups,” according to Ed. “I think that’s, like, a really nice way to do it.”
Extended conversations where you lose track of the world around you are my favorite way to spend time with a friend! As much as I love phone calls and FaceTimes, there's nothing quite like being together with someone in person, and Ed thinks really fondly of being with Taylor Swift on her Red tour in 2013 and 2014, where he opened for the "Fortnight" singer.
“I lived in Nashville, and she lived in Nashville,” he said. “And we used to fly to and from the gigs together. I literally spent almost every single day with her for about six months...I think that period [is my favorite]. Yeah. 2013." Spending every single day with Taylor Swift? Dreamy!
Ed Sheeran isn't the only one of Taylor Swift's friends who's talked about her recently. Taylor showed up to Emma Stone's Poor Things premiere in 2023, and Emma was in the audience at the Eras Tour!
“I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” Emma toldVanity Fair at a Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic polo match. “She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind."
