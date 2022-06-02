17 Ways To Show Gratitude For Your BFF
You can *always* count on them. They're fun to be around. They get you (and you them). They share great advice. Best friends are simply that - the best! So why not take a moment to celebrate your friendship and all that you've endured together? Well, there just so happens to be a day for that. National Best Friends Day falls on June 8 and is the perfect time to carve out some gratitude time for your bestie(s). Grab brunch, a picnic outside, a video call if she/he's far away, and gift them something that says 'I love you the most'. After all, we rarely get to tell our friends just how much they mean to us. Now's your chance! Read on for more creative ideas.
Make A Book About Them
Ten Reasons You're My Best Friend ($37)
Write down 10 reasons why your BFF is important to you and turn it into an illustrated book! Fill it with your favorite memories, pop in some fun photos, and make them feel extra special on this and every day.
Turn A Special Place Into Jewelry
Talia Sari Custom Jewelry ($160)
Mark your cross-country road trip, your just-out-of-college city, your European vacay together - any place in the world with that special connection - by designing a piece of jewelry (a necklace, ring, earrings, or even a brooch) as a memento. You can shift and move the map, add an enamel heart or a pearl marker and gift to her/him to hold a special memory.
Create Art Together
Artväna Subscription Box ($45/month)
Bring out their inner artist (and yours!) with these boxes designed to help you enjoy the therapeutic benefits of art while developing your skills. Get supplies, tutorials, a mantra card, and reflection worksheets all boxed up for you each month!
Take A Class Together
Brit + Co Classes ($10/month)
Whether you're remote or in-person, find a class that unites your interests: cooking, baking, art, design, gardening, what have you. You'll have fun doing it together and you'll have a reason to get together, win-win!
Do A Puzzle Together
Wander Puzzles Roadtrip ($22)
Puzzles are making a comeback with fresh designs like this one from Spanish artist Ana Hard. Chill at home with your favorite playlist, snacks and drinks, and get to work on this 500-piece puzzle while you catch up!
Cook A Meal Together
The Moon Cycle Cookbook: A Holistic Nutrition Guide for a Well-Balanced Menstrual Cycle ($16)
Book A Photo Shoot
Shoott (Free for 30 minutes)
Who says families and couples only get to have all the fun? Mark your best friendship with a professional photo sesh with a local photographer. Get dressed up, take fun shots together (and laugh about it later) and use the time to get a career headshot or dating app shot while you're at it. (Shoott Photo via Crowned Photography)
Make Her Feel Empowered
Patet Empress Set ($50)
Give your bestie the vote of confidence she needs right now with this empowering set that includes Good Luck Crystals by Cast of Stones(all related to success: green aventurine, sodalite, and pyrite) and aGirl, Build Your Empire Candle.
Create A Video Book
Heirloom Video Books (10-Minute Book, $49)
Are videos of you two having the best of times just sitting on your phone? Turn them into a fun book! Heirloom allows you to create custom video books. Each book comes fully charged and videos play automatically when they open the cover!
Cheer Them On
Imani Collective You're Doing Great Banner ($20)
Shower your friends with positive affirmations with these charming banners from Imani Collective. The company sells ethically-made homeware handcrafted by artisans in Kenya and Ethiopia.
Write A Gratitude Letter
Papier Gratitude Journal ($35)
Show your appreciation by writing a letter of gratitude to your bestie and sharing this journal to help them cultivate an ongoing practice with daily prompts and monthly check-ins.
Walk Their Dog
Apple Pie Paint-By-Number Pet Painting ($65+)
Join your pal for a walk with their furry bestie (or offer to do it for them) and to show how much you love them both, share this adorable paint-by-number dog portrait - painted or as a gift for your BFF to make!
Wine Taste
Winemakers' Selects ($49)
If you can't make it to actual wine country for a girls' weekend, share this selection of six wines from around the world, from crisp whites to full-flavored reds. Happy sipping!
Send A Virtual Hug
Giften Market Virtual Hug Gift Box ($65)
If your favorite friend lives in another state, send off this care package of cozy socks, soap, a face and hair mask, and a card.
Make Them Laugh
Fowl Language Bird Coffee Mug ($15)
For coffee lovers or fowl-mouthed friends ;), this mug featuring nine cheeky bird names is a hoot!
Treat Them Like A Queen
Queen V Pop The Bubbly Bubble Bath ($14)
Give her a reason to take a relaxing soak with this microbiome friendly and pH-balanced bubble bath. Enriched with green tea, mango, and chamomile extracts and free from parabens and dyes, this is a bath she'll want to soak in 4-ever!
Have Your Portrait Made
Personalized Portrait ($10+)
Hand-drawn digitally, these prints are the perfect way to preserve a cherished photo of the two of you.
Featured photo by Jed Villejo on Unsplash
