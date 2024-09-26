A Ranking Of Taylor Swift's Most Powerful Friendship Moments
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The 2010s was dominated by girl bosses, girl gangs, and girl power. And TBH, love it or hate it, nobody did girl gangs like Taylor Swift. While those phrases don't feel like they have much depth today, the intention behind them — deep-rooted relationships, understanding, and empowerment — are at the heart of all our best female friendships. Taylor Swift's squad has evolved over the years, but there are a number of gals who have stuck by the singer's side through thick and thin — and they prove just how powerful female friendships can be. Taylor Swift's girl gang is so back!!
Who is in Taylor Swift's squad?
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
In 2015, at the birth of Taylor Swift's squad, the singer was frequently seen with Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Zendaya, Diana Agron, Sarah Hyland, and Jaime King.
Now, Taylor is most frequently seen with gals like Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, and HAIM. Here are their most powerful friendship moments!
Taylor Swift Name Drops Abigail Anderson On "Fearless"
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
Abigail is one of Taylor Swift's oldest and closest friends. She joined Taylor at the Grammys in 2015 and last year for Taylor's birthday, she posted a never-before-seen photo of the BFF's laughing together. She's also one of the only people Taylor has name dropped in a song (yes, she's THAT Abigail from "Fifteen"!), which just proves that she has a pretty special bond with Taylor.
Selena Gomez Calls Taylor Swift Her "Big Sister"
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
When it comes to the music industry, my favorite celebrity BFFs are Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Selena just revealed that she can call the "Fortnight" singer at any time, and that Taylor is basically the big sister she never had. These two met thanks to the Jonas Brothers, and even though Taylor & Joe and Selena & Nick didn't work out, Selena & Taylor is an even better relationship ;).
Blake Lively's Daughter Is Featured On Taylor Swift's "Reputation"
Amy Sussman/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively had one of their first friendship outings at a theme park (can I join next time?). This duo has celebrated a variety of holidays together, and Blake's daughter James is the voice at the beginning of "Gorgeous" on Reputation. Most recently Blake and Ryan Reynolds were seen at Taylor's Rhode Island house — along with Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Jason and Kylie Kelce, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.
...And Lana Del Rey Is Featured On "Midnights" (Twice)
Francis Specker/CBS
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey met at the MTV EMAs in 2012, and have loved spending time together ever since. They find each other at parties, support each other's music, and Lana was recently featured on "Snow on the Beach" from Taylor Swift's Midnights (both the original version and a "More Lana" rerecording). Maybe we'll get a Taylor feature on Lana's next album?
Emma Stone And Taylor Swift Support Each Other's Work
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Emma Stone and Taylor Swift go way back — they met at HollywoodLife's Young Hollywood Awards in 2008 and immediately hit it off, with Taylor showing up to Emma's premieres and Emma attending Taylor's concerts. In December 2023, Taylor attended the premiere of Poor Things in NYC. We love women supporting women!
Taylor Swift Joins HAIM To Sing "Gasoline"
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Taylor Swift and the Haim sisters (Alana, Este, and Danielle) became friends after tweeting that they loved each other's music (relatable). The gals have attended Taylor's birthday and Grammys parties together, and HAIM also opened for Taylor's 1989 World Tour, while Taylor made a surprise appearance at their July 2022 show in London to sing "Gasoline"! Most recently the sisters hung out with Taylor and Selena Gomez during last year's Fourth of July celebration — and screamed their heads off at a Chiefs v. Patriots game, naturally.
Taylor Swift And Gracie Abrams Collab In More Ways Than One
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams might be a more-recent friendship but Gracie has loved Taylor her whole life! "All I can tell you for now is that some of the most fun I've ever had in my whole entire life was writing this song together," Gracie said while announcing the Secret of Us tracklist, and Taylor Swift's feature. "Hands down. I am currently smiling and sweating thinking about it and I'll never get over the shock of seeing this one on the tracklist. You know how I feel."
Gracie was also an opener for the Eras Tour and has gotten an invite to a few of Taylor's birthday parties!
Taylor Swift Parties With Brittany Mahomes
Al Bello/Getty Images
As a member of the Wives and Girlfriends club, Taylor and Brittany Mahomes love to show up to a Chiefs game, cocktails in hand, of course. It doesn't matter if it's a party, game, or celebration — these gals love to have a good time.
Multiple Celebs Show Up To The Eras Tour
From Katy Perry to Gigi Hadid to Emma Watson, a bunch of celebs came out to support Taylor's Eras Tour. Katy and Taylor's post-feud selfie healed 2015 me, especially with Katy saying, "Got to see an old friend shine tonight" in the caption, and I never knew I needed this video of Emma dancing until now!
Tell us your favorite celebrity friendship moment in the comments! Mine? Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence's Cutest BFF Moment At The 2024 Oscars.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!