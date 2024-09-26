Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

dark academia books
Entertainment

12 Mysterious Dark Academia Books BookTok Can’t Get Enough Of

group stranger things costume
Halloween Costumes

How To Make A Stranger Things Halloween Costume For Adults

easy halloween costumes
Halloween Costumes

30 Zero-Effort Halloween Costumes For People Who Hate Dressing Up

theragun prime review
Health

The Theragun Is The Best At-Home Treatment For Back Pain I’ve Ever Tried

kiernan shipka john mayer
Celebrity News

Is Kiernan Shipka Secretly Dating John Mayer?

October Horoscope 2024
Lifestyle

Your October Horoscope Is Bringing Magical Changes For Every Sign

plus size halloween costumes
Halloween Costumes

40 Plus-Size Halloween Costumes To Complement Your Curves

fall boho chic style
Trends and Inspo

12 Boho Chic Styles To Get An Effortlessly Cool Look This Fall

nicole kidman scarpetta tv show
TV

Nicole Kidman's New Crime Show Is For 'Big Little Lies' Fans

The Great British Baking Show collection 12
TV

A New Season Of 'The Great British Baking Show' Drops This Weekend

puma sneakers
Trends and Inspo

9 Must-Have Puma Sneakers For Perfect Fall Outfits

26 Halloween drink recipes
Cocktails

26 Frightfully Delicious Halloween Drink Recipes For Any Age

home design upgrades
Home Decor Inspo

The #1 Affordable Upgrade To Elevate Your Home, According To Top Designers

adam brody and leighton meester
Celebrity News

Adam Brody Was “Instantly Smitten” With Wife Leighton Meester

Trending Stories

books
Entertainment

12 Mysterious Dark Academia Books BookTok Can’t Get Enough Of

diy halloween costumes
Halloween Costumes

How To Make A Stranger Things Halloween Costume For Adults

halloween
Halloween Costumes

30 Zero-Effort Halloween Costumes For People Who Hate Dressing Up

shopping
Health

The Theragun Is The Best At-Home Treatment For Back Pain I’ve Ever Tried