Um, Is Taylor Swift On Matty Healy's New Album?
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Taylor Swift fans everywhere were shocked to discover The Tortured Poets Department wasn't exclusively about Joe Alwyn — it actually featured a ton of songs that seem to be about Matty Healy, from "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" to "loml" and "Guilty As Sin?" Despite the fact the ex-couple met in 2014, and Taylor even wore 1975 merch during her 1989 era, they've never actually been featured on each other's albums (aside from one Midnights song that got scrapped). But it looks like that could all change because one anonymous source claims Taylor Swift will actually be on Matty's new album!
Here's everything you need to know about those Taylor Swift & Matty Healy album rumors.
- Taylor Swift & Matty Healy have talked about each other since 2014, but were romantically linked over the summer of 2023.
- Multiple songs on The Tortured Poets Department appear to be about The 1975 frontman, who says he doesn't want to write music about "casual" relationships.
- However one DeuxMoi source says we could be seeing a Taylor Swift feature soon.
Is Taylor Swift on Matty Healy's new album?
Fans immediately went into a spiral when Matty shared "Downtown Lights" by Annie Lennox on his Instagram story. After all, that's the song Taylor Swift mentions in "Guilty as Sin?", one of the songs that appear to be about The 1975 front man. In the song, Taylor sings about feeling trapped in a relationship, while another person sends her Annie's song.
"Drowning in the Blue Nile / He sent me 'Downtown Lights' / I hadn't heard it in a while / My boredom's bone deep / This cage was once just fine / Am I allowed to cry?"
One source told DeuxMoi that they'd seen Matty's new tracklist, and the song choice was an Easter egg for Taylor's feature! Consider me gagged.
Will Matty Healy's new album feature songs about Taylor?
No, it looks like Matty won't write songs about his relationship Taylor Swift after he told People he didn't want to write about "casual" relationships. "I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that," he says.
But Matty doesn't want to write about his relationships just because they're getting attention from the public. "I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous," he says.
"The idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me," he continues, "that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting." Yikes.
But we could see songs about his fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel, and I'm hoping we do!
Is there a new 1975 album coming?
Yes, Matty Healy revealed during a performance that we're getting a new album soon! “We’re working on a new record now,” he said while sitting at the piano. He shared a snippet from a new song before telling the audience, "It’s a line actually, what is it…‘I take a minute when I think I won’t die from stopping.’”
“And that’s really how I’ve felt for a long time,” he continues. “We really appreciate you guys and thank you so much. We’re going to go away and hopefully make you a good new album. I just don’t know what to do in the meantime, really.”
Is Taylor Swift releasing a new album?
While a second source claims Taylor is releasing a new album December 6 and record stores have been notified, another user says the opposite, commenting, "As someone with multiple very close record store connections, I assure you, record stores have not be alerted of anything." December 6 kicks off the final Eras Tour weekend, so we'll have to see what kinds of tricks Taylor has up her sleeve!
What do you think about this Taylor Swift & Matty Healy rumors? Would you want to see them collab? Let us know in the comments and read up on The Taylor Swift Boyfriends You Love & The Ones You Didn't Know She Dated.
