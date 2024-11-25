Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Live-Action 'Lilo and Stitch’
Movies

Ohana! Here's When You Can Finally Watch The Live-Action 'Lilo And Stitch.'

macy's thanksgiving day parade 2024
Holidays & Celebrations

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade FINALLY Has This Character Balloon — How To Watch.

Awkward Conversation Advice For The Holidays
Relationships & Family

Here's All The Awkward Conversation Advice You Need This Holiday Season

Nordstrom gifts
Gifts

The 25 Best Nordstrom Gifts For Everyone In The Family – All Under $100

Winter Fashion Trends For Women Over 50
Style Trends & Inspo

5 Winter Fashion Trends For Women Over 50 That Are SO Easy To Style

apple black friday deals 2024
Gifts

Don’t Wait To Shop These 13 Amazing Apple Black Friday Deals

white elephant gift ideas
Gifts

32 Of The Best White Elephant Gift Ideas Ever

vanessa hudgens and husband expecting new baby
Celebrity News

Vanessa Hudgens + Cole Tucker Are Totally Adorable On Post-Baby Date Night

anthropologie accessories
Shoes & Accessories

18 Cute Anthropologie Accessories To Spice Up Your Winter Wardrobe

jenna ortega beetlejuice 2 beetlejuice beetlejuice winona ryder
Movies

Here's When You Can FINALLY Stream 'Beetlejuice 2' At Home

Christmas Party Food Ideas
Appetizers

30 Christmas Party Food Ideas & Recipes For A Fantastic Holiday Celebration

john mulaney and olivia munn
Celebrity News

John Mulaney & Olivia Munn's Son Turned 3! See The Sweet Post That Made Us Sob Uncontrollably

tom holland and zendaya
Celebrity News

Tom Holland's Rare Date Night Photo Of A Smiley Zendaya Is SO Cute