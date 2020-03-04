Introducing Our New Podcast, Teach Me Something New!
If you've followed me on Instagram for the past two years, you may know that I have tried nearly 60 new things during that time... each one for exactly a week. The whole thing was called Give it a Week and it quite literally changed my life by enabling me — a 30-something CEO, wife and mom of two little boys — to get out of my comfort zone and learn something new, all in just seven days.
After talking to thousands of you guys, it seems clear that it struck a chord with you all too. The reason, it seems, is that we adult women are busier and more overwhelmed than ever. We are tasked to grow our careers, take care of our partners and kids, be a social butterfly, stay fit, eat right, and try to find a few minutes of "down time" for ourselves somewhere amongst the madness. We're left with little time to keep learning and exploring and often just stop and stall out.
It's for these reasons that I'm excited to announce the launch of Teach Me Something New, a new podcast in collaboration with iHeartMedia. In each episode, I'll sit down with inspirational figures like scientists, CEOs, influencers and celebrities, and ask them to teach me something new.
Me and my co-hosts – alternating between my husband Dave Morin, and co-founder Anjelika Temple – will tackle a different theme in each episode focusing on all kinds of topics ranging from things like creativity, family and relationships, mental and physical wellness, business and innovation, and much more.
Even cooler? Our first episode is "Acting for Everyday Life" with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. It's their first ever interview together (yes, really!) and I will be very surprised if you don't cry laughing by the end, just like I did both IRL and also in the four pre-listens I did before pushing it live You may also walk away with a bit more pep in your more confident step, even if you have to "fake it till you make it" like Ashton advises. Check out the trailer below!
Be sure to subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
As for what's next with Brit + Co, we've been hard at work evolving our mission to help women get smarter, try new things, and use courage and creativity to reach their ultimate potential. Expect to hear directly from me MUCH more — in fact, I'll be authoring way more content and can't wait to share more of what's on my mind. We'll also be making some changes to our daily stories both here on brit.co and on our social channels, keeping in tune with the new topic of the week. I'll always share the latest podcast episode and topic of the week in our weekly emails, so be sure to subscribe and keep those eyes on your inbox!
