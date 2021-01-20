10 Podcasts That Will Make You Want to Be a Better Human
It's that time of year when we reflect on what we want to change in our lives and how to be that change we want to see in the world. Especially after the year we've all had, right? These podcasts deliver a refreshing take on how to be better, do better and know more about how the world around us works. Listen in on your next car ride or while chilling at home for an inspiring start to your new year.
Bill Gates and Rashida Jones Ask Big Questions
Actor and writer Rashida Jones teams up with one of the greatest living minds of our time, Bill Gates, to tackle some of the biggest questions facing us today about life after COVID-19, climate change, conspiracy theories, and more.
On Being
What does it mean to be human? Peabody Award-winning broadcaster and host Krista Tippett explores this question around topics that intersect science, religion, social healing and the arts.
Food Heaven
BFFs and registered dietitian nutritionists Wendy and Jessica chat up health and nutrition experts about how to live healthier, accept our bodies, and shift to intuitive eating (vs. fad dieting) to hit a more sustainable + inclusive road to wellness.
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Actors Dax Shepard and Monica Padman interview celebs, journalists and academics about "the messiness of being human" in a way that makes us LOL every time.
Teach Me Something New with Brit Morin
Inspired by Brit + Co founder Brit Morin's Give it a Week series, where Brit tried something new that took her out of her comfort zone for 7 days, Teach Me Something New hosts inspirational figures like scientists, CEOs, influencers and celebs, and asks them to teach us something new every week. Tune into this week's episode on ambition with Meena Harris.
Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations
Oprah tackles topics like mindfulness, intention, forgiveness and ego with best-selling authors, spiritual luminaries and health and wellness experts, as an inspiring way to bring us closer to our best selves. Yes!
Modern Love
This New York Times podcast inspired by the popular relationship column about real-life love stories submitted by readers got a reboot last fall with new hosts, Daniel and Miya, actual editors behind the column. Learn what makes us tick when it comes to L-O-V-E.
Hush Money with Nicole Lapin
Entrepreneur editor-in-chief Jason Feifer and Brit + Co's The Money School coach Nicole Lapin debate the most taboo topics related to money so that you can feel financially confident going into 2021.
Emergence Magazine
This series explores deep themes around ecology, culture, and spirituality that help us connect with each other and the living world — during the pandemic and beyond.
Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
New York Times best-selling author and researcher Brené Brown explores the ideas, stories, books and entertainment that reflect on what it means to be human, from our bravest to our most heartbreaking moments, in the inspiring way she knows how.
What are your favorite podcasts these days? Share with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
