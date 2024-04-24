7 Temporary Hair Color Trends To Experiment With This Summer
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
Festival season is here and summer is shortly on its way, so and to me that signals that it's time to get funky with your hairchoices! Whether it be some fun braids ornew cuts, you can try them all! But my personal favorite has to be dying your hair.... temporarily of course! Growing up I've never taken the plunge and fully dyed my hair, but I always loved to play around with temporary dye as a way to feel the fun change...but not dye my hair pink forever on a late night whim (I would not advise anyone to try this — we all saw what happened in that Gilmore Girlsepisode). So if you're getting that drastic decision itch but don't want to fully take the plunge then we'd recommend these fun styles that the experts say you'll love!
How long does temporary hair dye last?
Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Revolve
Temporary hair dye should only last a week or a couple weeks at max depending on how often you wash your hair. On the Sally Beauty website, it says, "Temporary hair color does not penetrate the cortex or the hair. Instead, it coats the outside of the hair shaft with color that washes out in one or two shampoos." So just a couple of washes and there you have it; your hair is as good as new!
Temporary Hair Color Trends To Try Right Now
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Licorice Red
This is one of the most popular styles at the moment with so many celebrities donning this style. One of my favorites has to be Dua Lipa with this shade of bright licorice red that looks fab on her! I would recommend this color if you have darker undertones because it would compliment the red in such a beautiful way. To achieve this stunning look, you can use ArcticFox's Semi-Permanent Hair Dye in the shade Poison! It's super pigmented and incredibly easy to use from the comfort of your very own home. We like the sound of that!
Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Dove
Blonde Highlights
Temporary hair dye allows you to have so much fun with your hair and venture out into things you've been wanting to try! Blonde highlights are so easy to try and if you've been wanting to take the plunge but were unsure before then temporary hair dye will be your bestie! Give this luxurious light ombre look a try like Ciara's stunning highlights pictured here.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Light Pink Highlights
This color is so much fun for festival season because you don't have to commit to doing your whole hair, you can simply dye a few sections lightly to give off a highlighted look. Hair expert and colorist, Andrea Cottin from The Hairstyle Review, says, "If you’re looking to change up your hair without commitment, temporary color can be an excellent option. One of my favorite brands is Good Dye Young who carries a product called “I’m Bored” and lasts 2-6 washes. To apply, simply emulsify and apply to freshly washed hair in sections and then blow dry." It't that simple!
Andrea also says, "It comes in lots of colors and my personal favorite is pink as it has been trending in the salon. Another option is by Brite. It’s 100% compostable, and gentle on your hair. It’s applied like a conditioning mask and lasts 5-30 washes. This might be a better choice for those who want a bit more longevity without committing to a permanent color." You heard it here first, folks! Pink is going to be the color of the season!
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Root Touch-Up Brown
Did you know that if you're in a pinch and can't make it to the salon for a root touch-up that you can get temporary dye to fix up your roots? You just spray directly onto your roots for a nice touch-up to get a natural look like Lucy Hale above! Hair expert Marcy Cona, Global Creative Director at Clairol says, "Root Touch-Up Spray (Temporary): Recently, TikTok users have discovered that using root touch-up sprays are not only beneficial for gray coverage, but can also be used as a fun and easy way to transform your hair to try out a different shade temporarily. If you’re looking to experiment with a new hair color without the commitment, you can try this hack with Clairol’s Root Touch-Up Color + Volume 2-in-1 Temporary Hair Coloring Spray, available in a range of colors, including black, dark brown, dark to medium blonde, light brown, and medium brown."
Image via Ulta
Rose Gold Hue
This is a new development for me as I'm just finding out that you can dye your hair rose gold! Don't mind me sprinting to Ulta ASAP to grab the Kristen Ess Rose Gold Tinting Spray. This new color is sure to be your next summer and festival staple and I bet all the girlies will be asking you where you got it! Bonus? It washes right out so you don't have to worry about the color lingering post-festival season when you're back at your 9-5.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Copper Red
We've seen ginger and copper-toned hair take the world by complete storm! I may be biased but as a fellow ginger myself, I think that gingers have the most fun! So try out this style for a fresh new look like Kendall Jenner did above for a few months. Temporary dye is the best way to see what colors best suit your face and complexion!
Header image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
