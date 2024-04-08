The 5 Hottest Spring Hair Color Trends For 2024, According To Experts
Warmer weather just entered the chat, and with that comes so much opportunity to try something new to get you out of the winter funk — including new spring hair color trends for 2024. But trying a new color can feel tricky at times, so we turned to hair experts to let us know what the latest trends are and how to best achieve the look. Looking for a new cut to shape your face? Or perhaps a new color to go with your complexion? We've got it all, so keep scrolling for your new hair inspo for spring and summer!
Hair Trend: Old Money Highlights + 90's Supermodel Layers
Photo via @igksalons
This new hairstyle is the key to getting that luxurious, old money look. The light blonde highlights really help to accentuate your face and the butter blonde is so flattering. Pairing it with heavy '90s supermodel layers and a blowout are sure to give you that rich, luxe look that you're seeking.
Chase Kusero, Co-founder of IGK Hair Care said this about the Old Money highlight trend, "I love a nice buttery blonde that gives a healthy “Old Money” look. For upkeep, two great golden shades in the IGK Permanent Color Kits are Almost Blonde and Olsens – these are a great way to achieve the same look at home."
Hair Trend: Messy Bangs + Espresso Martini Brown
Photo via @igksalons
This cute, classic shade and cut speaks for itself. It's a pure brown that looks flattering on many different skin tones and face shapes. We love this coloring with a beautiful messy curtain bang like presented above — think Sabrina Carpenter bangs for this cut.
Our resident hair expert, Chase Kusero, said, "I also love this beautiful chocolate brunette with a lot of shine – kind of like an “Espresso Martini” color. For brunettes, a beautiful chocolate shade in the IGK Permanent Color Kits is Hot Chestnut or Bold Brown. I would top it off with IGK Color Depositing Mask in shade Electric Bronze." Sounds perfect to us!
Hair Trend: Red Tones
Photo via @renee.valerie
If you've been considering jumping the gun and going full-force into this trend, then we've got the scoop for you! I've seen so many people go red and it ended up being the most flattering look for their coloring.
Hair expert and colorist Renee Valerie says, "Red tones are experiencing a surge in popularity this year. They can lean towards a copper-based Clementine, which is a brighter and richer take on the golden copper we have seen the last few years, or a rose-hued Ruby Slipper – think Dua Lipa."
Hair Trend: Honeysuckle Highlights
Photo via @randco
This hairstyle is definitely here to stay! The tone of it blends so effortlessly but the highlights make for the most beautiful blonde. It's incredibly sought after at the moment, due to its striking look with fun dimension in the highlights. We absolutely love this trend, and we know you will too!
Hair expert Renee Valerie says, "Honeysuckle-toned, dimensional blondes continue to be a highly sought-after choice. We can expect to see their popularity grow even further this year. This trend is favored for its ability to infuse hair with a radiant shine, making it a timeless and glamorous option for many. I would use R+COLOR in shade Honeysuckle to achieve this look."
Hair Trend: Hitchcock Blonde
Photo via @renne.valerie
I love this stark white, and have seen it circulating the internet heavily as of late. It's definitely a fun way to try a new style and go bold! After all, spring and summer is the perfect time to try something new, given the fresh start of it all! Warm weather, a tan, and a nice vacation would go perfectly with this bold hairstyle.
Hair colorist Renee Valerie says, "The “Hitchcock Blonde” or "icy blonde" epitomizes sophistication with its cool, understated platinum shade. This color creates timeless elegance and effortlessly adds a touch of luxury to any style.I would use R+COLOR in shade Hitchcock to achieve this look."
