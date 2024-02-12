Hailey Bieber's New "Chocolate Syrup" Hair Is All The Internet Can Talk About RN
Olivia is a writer and content creator interested in food, beauty, entertainment, and fashion. When Olivia isn’t typing away or reading Barnes & Noble’s latest psychological thriller, she can be found lying on the beach, binge-watching One Tree Hill, or sitting on a flight headed to her next travel destination (probably Italy). You can follow Olivia’s foodie journey on Instagram at @livvin_for_food or her personal endeavors at @oliviaa.bria.
Say goodbye to the iconic bob, because Hailey Bieber just flaunted a new hairdo. Of course, the internet just had to equate her returning brunette locks to a type of food — because apparently that’s a thing that needs to happen for every hair and beauty trend now. Bieber debuted “chocolate syrup hair” after posting a mirror selfie on her Instagram story and a video to TikTok. The model opted for a classic blowout, darker brown hue, and mid-length extensions for a fuller and fresher look.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Fans were ecstatic about the switch, with one commenting that this is the “best hair [Hailey’s] had” and another chiming in that “the iconic long hair is finally coming back.” It’s giving us flashbacks to Bieber’s 2022 era, when her deep brown long hair was all over red carpets.
Fans who missed the social media posts took notice of her hair change at yesterday’s Super Bowl, when the Biebers were pictured getting cozy in their VIP Box. Hailey matched the new color shade with a fluffy cheetah print jacket, white top, and mid-wash jeans. Her superstar hubby, Justin Bieber, followed the brown aesthetic with a loose caramel long sleeve adorned with crescent-moons, dark pants, and a black backwards cap.
This is the first time Hailey's sported long hair since she chopped it off back in 2023, making it at least a year since she displayed the chin-length bob heard around the world (we all thought about copying this hairstyle a time or two, let’s be real). The shoulder-grazing cut was actually nicknamed after food too — cinnamon cookie butter hair — due to the range of golden brown and copper undertones.And now, chocolate syrup hair is just the latest in a slew of beauty trends that the Rhode skincare founder has started. Remember glazed doughnut skin? Strawberry girl and latte make-up? Blueberry milk nails? Okay, so that last one was inspired by Sofia Richie, but it still fits into the ongoing theme here…
Peep Some Hailey Bieber's Best Hair Moments Over The Years
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The 2018 Met Gala
Hailey was pretty in pink with this 2018 hairdo at the "Heavenly Bodies" Met Gala. The pastel color is really hair to pull off, but leave it to Mrs. Bieber to absolutely slay. While I love her brunette do right now, definitely would love to see her try something more playful like this again!
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
The 2019 Met Gala
Clearly, Hailey does NOT disappoint when she shows up on the First Monday in May. This super blonde high ponytail is giving Bond girl in all the best ways! Plus, can we talk about the slicked-back hair and bow combo?! 2024 would eat this look up if she wanted to try it again!
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
We know miss thing rocks a shorter cut, and this blunt bob is no exception. The slick side part pairs so well with her naturally high cheekbones, and her earrings really compliment the length of the cut. 10s across the board!
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The 2021 Met Gala
A soft, beachy wave is honestly everything. I love how she pairs this more lax hairstyle with a luxe event like the Met Gala, giving her overall look so much texture and intrigue. Plus, that honey-colored hair was made for an effortless look like this.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Mirroring her 2021 Met Gala look, Hailey rocked tousled waves again, but with a deeper honey color. The overall styling looks chic, but attainable, subtly inviting everyone to request "The Hailey" at their next appointment.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards
WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards
Hailey took beachy to new heights with this long hairdo. Her waves are slightly more subdued, giving that "I just woke up like this" look we're all still trying to get. I'm so excited to see her back to a darker brown now because this color is absolutely serving!
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The bob is bobbing — no, but really this iconic bob is next level. It takes her iconic waves and makes them elevated, elegant, and everything I've ever needed. While I'm more than here for her longer hair right now, I hope we get a brunette bob moment again.
For more hair inspo and celeb news, be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter, so you don't miss a thing!
Header image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Olivia is a writer and content creator interested in food, beauty, entertainment, and fashion. When Olivia isn’t typing away or reading Barnes & Noble’s latest psychological thriller, she can be found lying on the beach, binge-watching One Tree Hill, or sitting on a flight headed to her next travel destination (probably Italy). You can follow Olivia’s foodie journey on Instagram at @livvin_for_food or her personal endeavors at @oliviaa.bria.