Regency Romance Returns: "The Buccaneers" Set To Grace Apple TV+
Someone must have been listening to our conversations about period dramas because The Buccaneers is coming to Apple TV+ this fall! For reasons unknown, the intense romantic tension between characters in shows like Queen Charlottesend our imaginations into overdrive. To be frank, I still dream about hearing someone tell me they're 'good with buttons.'
But until we're blessed with Season 3 of Bridgerton, The Buccaneers sounds like it's going to be just the series we need to hold us over.
Who will be starring in "The Buccaneers?"
The series will feature an all-star cast alongside many new faces. We'll see the following performers:
- Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George
- Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson
- Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth
- Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth
- Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George
- Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable
- SAG Award winner Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George
- Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable
- Guy Remmers as Theo Duke of Tintagel
- Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte
- Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown
What is "The Buccaneers" about?
The Buccaneers is a series full of riches, romance, and drama. PerApple TV+, it's about "a group of fun-loving young American girls" who have a "disregard for centuries of tradition." Although marriage is supposed to be their only goal, something tells, it seems they have things up their sleeves that could potentially cause *gasp* scandals.
Where does "The Buccaneers" take place?
The Bucaneers takes place in London during the 1870s.
When is "The Buccaneers" premiering?
The first 3 episodes will be available to stream on Apple TV+ November 8, 2023.
When will new episodes of "The Buccaneers" be available to watch?
Viewers can watch new episodes every Wednesday after the series premiere. The last episode will be available to stream December 13, 2023.
How many episodes of "The Buccaneers" will there be?
Viewers will have the pleasure of watching 8 episodes. (And we have a feeling we're gonna want 8 more after that!)
Is "The Buccaneers" based on a novel?
Yes! It's based on Edith Wharton's titular novel that was unfinished before she passed in 1937. Marion Mainwaring later penned the rest of the novel in 1993.
Who wrote and directed "The Buccaneers?"
Series creator Katherine Jakeways wrote the Apple TV+ series while BAFTA Award winner Susanna White directed it. White is also one of the executive producers along BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis.
With the heavy-hitting creative team and cast, we're sure The Buccaneers is going to be the new period drama we can't stop raving about. Be sure to stay tuned for more exciting updates!
Header image via The Buccaneers/Apple TV+
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.