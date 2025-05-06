Meet The "Wonderful" 'The Chosen' Season 5 Cast

The Chosen season 5 is finally coming to Prime Video June 15, and I can't wait to see how the story unfolds as Jesus and His disciples head to Jerusalem for Passover. Even though I know the biggest moments that happen (it is based on the Bible, after all), this show has a singular way of making fans look at historical events from a new perspective. And one major part of that is how wonderful each actor is.

Here's the full The Chosen season 5 cast!

1. Jonathan Roumie as Jesus 5&2 Studios/The Chosen/Angel Studios Jonathan Roumie returns for The Chosen season 5 as Jesus, and there's no one else I'd rather see in the role!

2. Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter We'll also see Shahar Isaac come back as Simon Peter.

3. Paras Patel as Matthew Paras Patel will be back as Matthew.

4. ​Noah James as Andrew And The Chosen season 5 cast also includes Noah James as Andrew.

5. ​George H. Xanthis as John George H. Xanthis returns as John.



6. ​Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James Abe Bueno-Jallad also stars as Big James, John's older brother.



7. ​Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus Giavani Cairo is back as Thaddeus, one of Jesus' earliest disciples in the show.



8. ​Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene 5&2 Studios/The Chosen/Angel Studios We'll also see Elizabeth Tabish return as Mary Magdalene.



9. Jordan Walker Ross as Little James Jordan Walker Ross is also a part of The Chosen season 5 cast as Little James.

10. ​Joey Vahedi as Thomas Joey Vahedi stars as Thomas.



11. ​Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael Austin Reed Alleman returns to The Chosen as Nathanael.



12. ​Alaa Safi as Simon Z. We'll also see Alaa Safi as Z (Simon the Zealot).



13. Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot Luke Dimyan makes his return as Judas Iscariot.



14. Reza Diako as Philip And we'll also see Reza Diako as Philip.



15. Catherine Lidstone as Mary of Bethany Catherine Lidstone stars in The Chosen season 5 as another Mary, who's Martha and Lazarus' younger sister.

16. Sophia Cameron Blum as Martha Prime Video And Sophia Cameron Blum stars as Martha, Mary's sister.

17. Vanessa Benavente as Mary Vanessa Benavente also returns as Mary, the mother of Jesus.



18. ​Lara Silva as Eden Lara Silva returns as Eden, Simon Peter's wife and one of my favorite characters!



19. Amy Bailey as Joanna We'll also see Amy Bailey return as Joanna.

20. ​Shaan Sharma as Shmuel Shaan Sharma stars as Shmuel.

21. ​Amber Shana Williams as Tamar 5&2 Studios/The Chosen/Angel Studios Amber Shana Williams stars as Tamar.



22. Nick Shakoour as Zebedee Nick Shakoour returns to the show as Zebedee.

23. Erick Avari as Nicodemus

And Erick Avari is finally back as Nicodemus!



24. ​Brandon Potter as Quintus Brandon Potter also stars as Quintus.



25. ​Kirk B. R. Woller as Gaius Kirk B. R. Woller returns to The Chosen season 5 cast as Gaius.



26. ​Ivan Jasso as Yussif We'll see Ivan Jasso as Yussif.

27. Elijah Alexander as Atticus Aemilius Pulcher And we'll see Elijah Alexander as Atticus Aemilius Pulcher.

