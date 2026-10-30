TV is so back.
Keri Russell's Hit Political Drama 'The Diplomat' Renewed For Season 5 at Netflix
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Keep reading for the latest news on The Diplomat season 5 before it drops on Netflix. Stream season 4 now!
This Netflix show is leveling up.
Netflix
The show takes us into the political landscape and behind all the closed doors we never get to peak into. In the latest episodes, Kate (Keri Russell) is dealing with her marriage falling apart, as well as the peace between the US and the UK. And when Grace (Allison Janney) and Hal (Rufus Sewell) try to steal Russia's weapons, they launch us into war instead. Definitely not the best move.
The Diplomat is a critically-acclaimed drama from the streamer (I'm talking nominations from the Golden Globes, Emmy's, and SAG awards), created by Debora Cahn. She executive produced the recent season with Janice Wiliams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, Peter Noah, and Eli Attie.
And we can expect 'The Diplomat' season 5 in 2027.
Netflix
We don't have a release date yet, but we can expect new episodes in 2027 considering we've gotten a new season every year since its premiere in 2023. I love getting new content every year, it feels like we're returning to the old school, classic mode of television!
The Diplomat cast includes Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Nana Mensah, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, and Georgie Henley.
Are you excited for The Diplomat season 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and read why Keri Russell "Would Totally" Do Felicity Reboot — On One Condition for more.