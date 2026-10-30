This Netflix show is leveling up.

Netflix

The show takes us into the political landscape and behind all the closed doors we never get to peak into. In the latest episodes, Kate (Keri Russell) is dealing with her marriage falling apart, as well as the peace between the US and the UK. And when Grace (Allison Janney) and Hal (Rufus Sewell) try to steal Russia's weapons, they launch us into war instead. Definitely not the best move.

The Diplomat is a critically-acclaimed drama from the streamer (I'm talking nominations from the Golden Globes, Emmy's, and SAG awards), created by Debora Cahn. She executive produced the recent season with Janice Wiliams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, Peter Noah, and Eli Attie.