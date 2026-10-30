Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

TV is so back.

Keri Russell's Hit Political Drama 'The Diplomat' Renewed For Season 5 at Netflix

keri russell in the diplomat on netflix
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Oct 30, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:
Keri Russell will return to our screens again, because The Diplomat is coming back for a fifth season! Season 4 literally just launched on Netflix October 15, and the internet can't get enough. The high stakes, interpersonal drama, and conspiracy are enough to keep you on the edge of your seat all season long, and the show isn't slowing down. Here's what we know about The Diplomat season 5.

Keep reading for the latest news on The Diplomat season 5 before it drops on Netflix. Stream season 4 now!

This Netflix show is leveling up.

the diplomat a man and woman sitting on a bench on a gray dreary day

Netflix

The show takes us into the political landscape and behind all the closed doors we never get to peak into. In the latest episodes, Kate (Keri Russell) is dealing with her marriage falling apart, as well as the peace between the US and the UK. And when Grace (Allison Janney) and Hal (Rufus Sewell) try to steal Russia's weapons, they launch us into war instead. Definitely not the best move.

The Diplomat is a critically-acclaimed drama from the streamer (I'm talking nominations from the Golden Globes, Emmy's, and SAG awards), created by Debora Cahn. She executive produced the recent season with Janice Wiliams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, Peter Noah, and Eli Attie.

And we can expect 'The Diplomat' season 5 in 2027.

the diplomat season 5 netflix

Netflix

We don't have a release date yet, but we can expect new episodes in 2027 considering we've gotten a new season every year since its premiere in 2023. I love getting new content every year, it feels like we're returning to the old school, classic mode of television!

The Diplomat cast includes Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Nana Mensah, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, and Georgie Henley.

Are you excited for The Diplomat season 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and read why Keri Russell "Would Totally" Do Felicity Reboot — On One Condition for more.

netflixpop cultureentertainmenttv

The Latest

How To Create A Consistent And Authentic Brand Story On Social
A Better Work Life

How To Create A Consistent And Authentic Brand Story On Social

happy family on couch | duckbill for managing life tasks
Parenting

This Life-Changing Hack Relieved My Mental Load For Good

DIY This Finding Dory Family Costume for an Unforgettable Halloween
Halloween Costumes

DIY This Finding Dory Family Costume for an Unforgettable Halloween

Three Ogee beauty sticks with packaging on a pink circular background.
Beauty & Skin Care

Why This Ogee Trio Is Our Top Pick at Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit