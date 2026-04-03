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I'm still thinking about this movie.

The Shocking 'The Drama' Ending, Explained

the drama ending, explained
A24
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 03, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Okay, if there's one movie that's going to start conversations and stick with you long after the credits roll, it's The Drama. The A24 movie premiered on April 3rd, and it follows Emma (Zendaya) and Charlie (Robert Pattinson), who are about to get married in Boston. But right before they can tie the knot, Emma reveals this huge secret she's never told anyone — and it's so crazy, suddenly Charlie is left wondering whether he wants to go through with the wedding at all.

Keep reading to see the full ending of The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

A couple posing in a film poster for "The Drama," releasing April 3.

A24

Now Emma's big secret was circulating Reddit for a little while before the movie premiered, but now that it's out, the internet has a lot of thoughts about Emma's secret. Consider this your only spoiler warning!!

So it turns out that when Emma was in high school, she brought a weapon to school and had plans to use it, but ended up not going through with it at the last second. And then for the rest of high school, she got super involved with gun control. Well, when she reveals this secret (during a wine-induced game of "What's the Worst Thing You've Ever Done?"), her friends end up completely freaking out.

zendaya and robert pattinson

A24

Charlie (like I mentioned earlier) ends up questioning whether this changes his view of Emma, and whether she's still the person he fell in love with. Meanwhile, Emma's freaking out about the fact that she freaked Charlie out, and regrets saying anything at all. She just wants to pretend to go back to the beginning, and tries to reintroduce herself to him and just get a fresh start. Unfortunately this doesn't quite work for him.

zendaya as emma in the drama from a24

A24

Flash forward to the day of their wedding, and all their friends — and a surprising percentage of their coworkers — end up at their wedding. Emma is terrified that everyone is going to find out about her secret, and overall, their big day is more tense than it should be.

As nerves reach an all-time high and people start drinking, everything culminates at the wedding reception.

robert pattinson and zendaya in the drama

A24

In addition to Charlie's mortifying wedding speech, where he talks about their incredible sex and her repulsive laugh, he also reveals that he cheated on Emma with his coworker Mischa...and ends up getting punched in the face. Emma ditches the reception and Charlie ends up with crazy bruises and a bloody nose, running around his apartment trying to find his new wife.

the drama ending, explained

A24

Earlier in the movie, there was a brief moment where the couple talked about meeting up at a diner after their wedding, and after the wedding and the fight, they do actually end up finding each other at the diner as their messy, bloody selves.

Charlie feels awful about cheating on Emma, and sitting at the diner, Emma decides to reintroduce that idea from earlier in the movie, introducing herself and seemingly offering Charlie a fresh start. It appears they might give their relationship a second try, even if it's on rocky ground.

All in all, I think this movie is going to start a lot of conversations, and I'm curious what you think about it once you've seen it. Make sure you let us know your hottest take on The Drama on Facebook.

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