Is it just me, or has our beloved Harry Potter alum, Matthew Lewis, been killing it lately on the small screen? We may know him from slaying evil pet snakes and secretly dealing Gillyweed in the Potter universe, but he’s skillfully managed to craft a lucrative career for himself outside of the magical saga, especially in recent years. Seriously. This guy is in everything. How does he manage the time to sleep?

I’ve been captivated by his recent performances in shows like Murder Before Evensong, in which he plays the lead role, as well as his heartfelt portrayal as Hugh Hulton in All Creatures Great and Small.

Now, Longbottom — uh, I mean, Lewis — is back at it again, set to star in a thrilling psychological series alongside the brilliant Eleanor Tomlinson. Tomlinson is another seasoned pro who has been captivating audiences with her gripping performances ever since Angus Thongs And The Perfect Snogging premiered in 2008. Who remembers that one? It’s been a privilege to watch her acting skills develop throughout the years, with the celeb stealing every scene on shows like One Day and The Couple Next Door.

Since both actors have proven themselves to be such transformative talents over the last handful of years, it will be a treat to witness the two come together for a captivating TV series, set to air on Channel 5.

Here are all the details we know so far about the upcoming show.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about The Family Secret...

What's 'The Family Secret' about? It all starts when spouses Amanda and Jimmy (Tomlinson and Lewis) receive a sizable inheritance from a very unsuspecting source, a total stranger that neither has ever even heard of. You’d think receiving such an unexpected gift during trying times would be a blessing, right? Wrong! In this particular four-part tale, Jimmy and Amanda’s lives flip upside down for all the wrong reasons once they realize the uncomfortable truths behind the inheritance and its benefactors. Jimmy and Amanda’s once picture-perfect life is now rife with mystery, dark secrets, and cut-throat danger.

When does 'The Family Secret' come out? The series is still very much in the pre-production phase, so there aren’t a ton of details yet when it comes to the official premiere date. We can most likely expect it to fall in 2026, but exactly when is yet to be determined.

Where can I watch 'The Family Secret' when it comes out? The exciting new family drama will premiere on Channel 5.

