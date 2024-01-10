"One Day" Is The Ultimate Friends-To-Lovers Epic
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
2023 might have been the best year of TV shows yet, but 2024 promises to be just as amazing. Case in point: we're getting Bridgerton season 3, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and a remake of Anne Hathaway's devastatingly beautiful 2011 film One Day. Even though it'll still be set in the 80s, the One Day TV show feels totally new. Here's everything we know about the new series.
What is One Day about?
One Day follows Emma and Dexter who meet on the night of their graduation, July 15th 1988, and then go their separate ways the next morning. As they age, figuring out what they love and what they want to leave behind, one thing remains constant: they meet up every July 15th in the future.
Who's in the One Day 2024 cast?
One Day on Netflix stars Ambika Mod as Emma Morley and Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew. We'll also see Essie Davis, Amber Grappy, Tim McInnerny, Joely Richardson, Toby Stephens, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jonny Weldon.
How many episodes will One Day have?
The One Day series will have 14 episodes total — and since it's a limited series, there will only be one season.
When can I watch One Day 2024 on Netflix?
All episodes of One Day will be available on Netflix February 8!
What is the movie One Day based on?
One Day is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by David Nicholls. The book was adapted into a film starring Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess, Romola Garai, and Rafe Spall in 2011.
Are you excited for the One Day on Netflix?
