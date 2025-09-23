After Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 revealed that Jay (Logan Lerman) and the other billionaires lied about what went down the night Nicky died, I only have one real question: Who the heck does that severed finger belong to?! (Well, I'm also wondering who the murderer is, of course, but you know what I mean). Well episode 5 continues that search but it also gives us a huge surprise that you don't want to miss.

Back in the velvet room, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver (along with Detective Williams) discover that all the evidence (you know, the blood and the messed-up table) has been replaced, which means their claims sound even wackier than usual.

And you know what else is wacky? Charles' dating app profile. Turns out, that mystery medication from last week are testosterone pills and he can't stop swiping, curling weights, and flirting...even if he doesn't really understand how dating apps work. But he winds up on a very-intense date with Sofia that includes the steamiest hibachi you'll ever see.

Oliver and Mabel get Ursula to talk about the gambling room before she reveals they should be looking for "Tommy the Tongue." She says the podcast was the beginning of the end for the building, and slams the door in their faces.

The staff is up in arms about L.E.S.T.R., the new robot doorman, and a building meeting ends with the residents admitting how much they love not interacting with humans...before L.E.S.T.R. gets robot-napped and dropped off the side of the building. He winds up smashed to bits in the same place the real Lester met his end. Spooky.