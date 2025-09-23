This season keeps getting wilder.
'Only Murders In The Building' Season 5 Episode 5 Just Killed ANOTHER Character
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
After Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 revealed that Jay (Logan Lerman) and the other billionaires lied about what went down the night Nicky died, I only have one real question: Who the heck does that severed finger belong to?! (Well, I'm also wondering who the murderer is, of course, but you know what I mean). Well episode 5 continues that search but it also gives us a huge surprise that you don't want to miss.
Here's your official recap for Only Murders in the Building season 5 episodes 5, "Tongue Tied", streaming on Hulu now.
Back in the velvet room, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver (along with Detective Williams) discover that all the evidence (you know, the blood and the messed-up table) has been replaced, which means their claims sound even wackier than usual.
And you know what else is wacky? Charles' dating app profile. Turns out, that mystery medication from last week are testosterone pills and he can't stop swiping, curling weights, and flirting...even if he doesn't really understand how dating apps work. But he winds up on a very-intense date with Sofia that includes the steamiest hibachi you'll ever see.
Oliver and Mabel get Ursula to talk about the gambling room before she reveals they should be looking for "Tommy the Tongue." She says the podcast was the beginning of the end for the building, and slams the door in their faces.
The staff is up in arms about L.E.S.T.R., the new robot doorman, and a building meeting ends with the residents admitting how much they love not interacting with humans...before L.E.S.T.R. gets robot-napped and dropped off the side of the building. He winds up smashed to bits in the same place the real Lester met his end. Spooky.
Disney/Patrick Harbron
After his date with Sofia, Charles realizes his phone — and all the photos of the evidence — is missing...and that Sofia probably has it. Yikes!
But hope isn't lost because Mabel uses Find My Friends to track Charles' phone to Flatbush. Plus, one man's trash is a podcaster's treasure, and the podcast trio has a trash collage, including invoices to Tommy, from Miller the trash man. (Miller also helps Oliver reconsider a surprise offer on his apartment and I just have to say I simply CAN'T lose Martin Short!!!!)
Well, it turns out that Tommy the Tongue is actually a company that could be responsible for the mystery crimes — and Nicky and Lester's deaths. And it looks like Sofia and Lorraine are behind it.
Who is the voice of the robot in Only Murders in the Building?
Disney/Patrick Harbron
The voice of L.E.S.T.R. is actually Paul Rudd, who starred in season 3 of the series as Ben Glenroy!
How many episodes of season 5 are Only Murders in the Building?
Hulu
Only Murders in the Building season 5 has 10 episodes. The season premiered on September 9 and will air through October 28. Here's the full schedule:
- Season 5, Episode 1 "Nail in the Coffin" premieres on Hulu September 9, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 2 "After You" premieres on Hulu September 9, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 3 "Rigor" premieres on Hulu September 9, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 4 "Dirty Birds" premieres on Hulu September 16, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 5 "Tongue Tied" premieres on Hulu September 23, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 6 "Flatbrush" premieres on Hulu September 30, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 7 "Silver Alert" premieres on Hulu October 7, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 8 "Cuckoo Chicks" premieres on Hulu October 14, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 9 "LESTR" premieres on Hulu October 21, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 10 premieres on Hulu October 28, 2025
Check out Who's The Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Killer? A Full Recap Of That Wild Finale. for more!