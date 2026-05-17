While fantasy books have always been about world building, magic, and strong character relationships, there's no denying that there's been a recent appetite for steamy, spicy, or smutty scenes as well. Some readers opt for closed-door romances (where all the sexual content is implied or happens off the page), while others want every detail. If you've never read the Fourth Wing series before, you might be wondering just how steamy the books are.

So, are the Fourth Wing books spicy? Here's what you need to know about Rebecca Yarros' romantasy series.

The short answer is yes, Fourth Wing is pretty spicy. The series follows a group of young adults at a college where they're training for war (and riding a lot of dragons). And while there's plenty of action, there's also plenty of action. Fans of the book on Reddit say that for people who avoid smut, the book might register as a 3 out of 5 on the scale (0 being no smut and 5 being...a lot). I also found it helpful that another user points out exactly what chapters you can skip if you're not into smut (the first half of chapter 30 and second half of chapter 32, if you're wondering). But I will also point out that Fourth Wing has a lot of tension and is considered a slow burn (which is my favorite kind of romance!).

"I will say that the story is taken up quite a bit by how much she wants to have sex with the MMC," a third user says. "Which may be fine, comparatively, but that was the jarring bit for me. I wanted to hear more about the world & school and it was often sidelined for discussion of the dude’s abs and how hot he is." "Trying to read it now and finding all of the spice annoying...haven't gotten to the sex scene yet, but the MC spends two whole pages ogling the shirtless male lead; there's scene with them passionately making out, and many references to 'just needing to get laid" or having sexy thoughts about the studly male love interest," another says. "So yeah, it's definitely thirsty and it's woven throughout the story, so think it'd be hard to completely skip over."

Amazon If you don't mind spicy books then you might not have a problem with this one, but if you're a reader who does prefer closed-door romances, just know that the Fourth Wing books sound like they're incredibly hormonal. That's also a good thing to keep in mind if any of your littles are interested in reading!

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