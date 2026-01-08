The Housemaid 2 is officially coming, which is perfect for fans of other erotic thrillers like A Simple Favor. Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried wowed viewers in their new BookTok thriller The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden's book of the same name. Lionsgate will be adapting the second book, The Housemaid's Secret, for the sequel film.

And while it looks like Amanda's character Nina won't play a central role in the film, the new story will center on the Garrick family...but we could see Nina return in a cameo.

"It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew," director Paul Feig said in a statement. "We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with [screenwriter] Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences."

Keep reading for everything you need to know about The Housemaid 2, Sydney Sweeney's role, and whether we'll see Amanda Seyfried again.

The Latest Update on 'The Housemaid 2' Amazon Yes, we're getting a sequel to The Housemaid movie, and production is scheduled for 2026. So hopefully we'll see the new film at the end of 2026 or in 2027! You know the drill: when we find out, you'll be the first to know.

What is the Housemaid's book 2 about? Lionsgate The second Housemaid book finds Millie working for a new family: the Garricks. The family lives in a penthouse in the big city, but their life isn't as perfect as it appears. When Millie finally meets Mrs. Garrick, what she finds changes the course of everyone's lives. Because if there's one thing we know for sure, it's that Millie isn't afraid of getting revenge. I can't quite imagine how the second movie could get crazier than the hotel scene between Millie and Andrew (IYKYK) but if this movie is even a fraction as shocking or freaky as the first, we're in for another wild ride.

Who's in The Housemaid 2 cast? Lionsgate So far, we'll see Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone return as Millie and Enzo, respectively. Amanda Seyfried also said she's love to return for a cameo in the movie. "I almost guarantee that I'm gonna be some small cameo in it," she told Variety. "I really want to see how she keeps Nina Winchester in her pocket, because I will jump the f—k back into that." "I was such a huge fan of the books, so I would be just as happy as everyone else being able to see more Housemaids come to life and getting to explore more of Millie," Sydney previously told People. "She's spicy. She is a fighter. She knows what she believes in and she stands up for it. I love characters like that. I love seeing movies that have just fully embraced female rage."

Who are the characters in The Housemaid's Secret by Freida McFadden? Lionsgate The Housemaid's Secret sees the return of a couple characters we know from the first book, as well as some new faces: Millie Calloway : a housemaid who's much more than meets the eye.

: a housemaid who's much more than meets the eye. Douglas Garrick : Millie's new employer whose horrible actions have dangerous consequences.

: Millie's new employer whose horrible actions have dangerous consequences. Wendy Garrick : Douglas' wife who surprises Millie in more ways than one.

: Douglas' wife who surprises Millie in more ways than one. Enzo Accardi : Millie's ex and accomplice.

: Millie's ex and accomplice. Brock Cunningham : Millie's new love interest and a helpful figure in her schemes.

: Millie's new love interest and a helpful figure in her schemes. Russell Simonds : a man with complicated ties to Wendy.

: a man with complicated ties to Wendy. Marybeth Simonds: Russell's wife.

How is The Housemaid doing at the box office? Lionsgate Variety reports that as of January 6, The Housemaid grossed $133 million.

This post has been updated.