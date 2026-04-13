Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

April’s new grocery arrivals are too good.

9 New Trader Joe’s Finds You’ll Regret Not Buying Before They’re Gone This Month

More ​Trader Joe's New Items April 2026
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 13, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

If you’ve been waiting for the ‘spring refresh’ at your closest Trader Joe’s, now’s the time to shop. The grocer just dropped a ton of new items for April, and between the return of the fan-favorite Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes and the brand-new Coconut Cashew Candy Clusters, those pesky ‘limited-edition’ warnings are already popping up. I always keep my eye on Trader Joe’s new arrivals—these are the nine items you need to add to your cart before they disappear for the season.

Scroll on to discover the 9 new Trader Joe’s items worth shopping (and snacking on) before April ends!

\u200bTrader Joe's Salted Almond Honey Granola

Trader Joe's

Salted Almond Honey Granola

Trader Joe's granola selection just got even tastier with this new salted almond and honey flavor. The sweet and salty recipe features almond pieces and crunchy granola clusters that work wonderfully on top of yogurt bowls or as a standalone cereal. Find the bag in stores for a limited time for $3.99.

\u200bTrader Joe's The "OG" (Old Goat) Aged Goat Cheese

Trader Joe's

The "OG" (Old Goat) Aged Goat Cheese

The cheese aisle at Trader Joe's never disappoints, and this aged goat cheese is only raising the bar. Aged for 10 months, it boasts a firmer, yet still spreadable texture than your typical log of goat cheese. Its complex flavor comes across well on everything from grilled cheese sandwiches and pasta dishes to cracker pairings and charcuterie boards. Find it in stores for a limited time for $12.99 a pound.

\u200bTrader Joe's Earl Grey Blondie Bars

Reddit

Earl Grey Blondie Bars

These new tea-inspired blondie bars just hit Trader Joe's bakery section for the springtime. Though I think they look delectable (a proper taste test is on my to-do list), the reviews are somewhat mixed among fellow shoppers:

"I brought these in to work yesterday and my coworkers went wild for them," one person wrote on Reddit.

"Got these last night, I think they forgot the tea flavor. Zero Earl Grey taste," another Redditor wrote. "Honestly they were kinda blandies."

The true verdict on their flavor will ultimately be up to you, dear TJ's lover. If you're a fan of floral teas and sweet treats, I declare this new product absolutely worth it.

\u200bTrader Joe's Coconut Cashew Candy Clusters

Reddit

Coconut Cashew Candy Clusters

Likely inspired by my beloved Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters, Trader Joe's came out with this new sweet iteration that packs in pieces of coconut and cashews among globs of caramel and milk chocolate. The combo is insanely tasty, according to Trader Joe's fans on Reddit:

"So good," one shopper wrote. "I may have finished a bag on the drive home."

"They taste exactly like Samoa Girl Scout cookies," another person said. "We used them to make a milkshake last night, absolutely delicious."

\u200bTrader Joe's Grilled Chimichurri Chicken Thigh Skewers

Trader Joe's

Grilled Chimichurri Chicken Thigh Skewers

I'm already a Trader Joe's Chimichurri Sauce addict, so I know for a fact I'm going to adore these new skewers. Made with "juicy cuts" of chicken thighs and drenched in a chimichurri seasoning blend, they also come conveniently fully-cooked so all you have to do is heat them up on the grill, in your oven, or in the microwave. I'd personally toss them on the grill then dip them right into some homemade tzatziki. Find them in the freezer aisle for $7.99 while they're still in stores.

\u200bTrader Joe's Sugar Cookie Dough Flowers

Trader Joe's

Sugar Cookie Dough Flowers

How adorable is this bake-and-eat cookie dough? Each sugar cookie is shaped like a little flower and contains a vanilla-forward flavor that's perfect for eating alongside a fresh cup of coffee or tea. Find the 12-count in Trader Joe's freezers for $3.99 for a limited time.

\u200bTrader Joe's Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

Lemon with poppy seeds is a classic spring combo, and Trader Joe's is supplying your fix of the flavor for a very limited time. Each one of these bakery-style muffins is loaded with citrusy notes from both lemon juice and lemon zest, though they're simultaneously sweet, thanks to a chunky sugar topping. Find the 4-count in stores for $5.49 while supplies last.

\u200bTrader Joe's Bonding Shampoo + Bonding Conditioner

Trader Joe's

Bonding Shampoo + Bonding Conditioner

The next newness from Trader Joe's is not a grocery item, but a beauty duo that's formulated to strengthen your hair for noticeable shine. Both the Bonding Shampoo and Bonding Conditioner just hit the beauty aisle for $7.99 each. The combo also deposits deep hydration for your healthiest locks ever. Beauty fans will most certainly be on the hunt for these hair products, so if you're interested, now's the perfect time to plan your next TJ's run.

\u200bTrader Joe's Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes

Trader Joe's

(Returning) Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes

These thaw-able tartelette treats first debuted at Trader Joe's last spring, and shoppers went crazy for them. Packed with a passion fruit filling and topped with meringue, each piece comes with a crisp and crumbly crust for textural contrast. This recipe makes each bite deliciously tart and sweet, ideal for spring snacking. Find the box of two tarts for $5.49 for a limited time.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more of the best new items hitting Trader Joe's every month!

food newsgrocery shoppinggroceriestrader joe'strader joe's new itemsfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

More ​Trader Joe's New Items April 2026
Food News & Menu Updates

The 9 Best New Items To Buy At Trader Joe’s (Before April Ends!)

Best Frozen Cookie Dough To Buy At The Grocery Store
Desserts

6 Store-Bought Cookie Doughs That Actually Taste Gourmet

sunrise on the reaping trailer
Movies

The First 'Sunrise on the Reaping' Trailer is a Doozy

The 7 Most Anticipated April Romance Releases To Add To Your TBR
Gifts

The 7 Most Anticipated April Romance Releases To Add To Your TBR

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit