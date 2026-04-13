9 New Trader Joe’s Finds You’ll Regret Not Buying Before They’re Gone This Month

If you’ve been waiting for the ‘spring refresh’ at your closest Trader Joe’s , now’s the time to shop. The grocer just dropped a ton of new items for April, and between the return of the fan-favorite Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes and the brand-new Coconut Cashew Candy Clusters, those pesky ‘limited-edition’ warnings are already popping up. I always keep my eye on Trader Joe’s new arrivals —these are the nine items you need to add to your cart before they disappear for the season.

Scroll on to discover the 9 new Trader Joe’s items worth shopping (and snacking on) before April ends!

Trader Joe's Salted Almond Honey Granola Trader Joe's granola selection just got even tastier with this new salted almond and honey flavor. The sweet and salty recipe features almond pieces and crunchy granola clusters that work wonderfully on top of yogurt bowls or as a standalone cereal. Find the bag in stores for a limited time for $3.99.

Trader Joe's The "OG" (Old Goat) Aged Goat Cheese The cheese aisle at Trader Joe's never disappoints, and this aged goat cheese is only raising the bar. Aged for 10 months, it boasts a firmer, yet still spreadable texture than your typical log of goat cheese. Its complex flavor comes across well on everything from grilled cheese sandwiches and pasta dishes to cracker pairings and charcuterie boards. Find it in stores for a limited time for $12.99 a pound.

Reddit Earl Grey Blondie Bars These new tea-inspired blondie bars just hit Trader Joe's bakery section for the springtime. Though I think they look delectable (a proper taste test is on my to-do list), the reviews are somewhat mixed among fellow shoppers: "I brought these in to work yesterday and my coworkers went wild for them," one person wrote on Reddit. "Got these last night, I think they forgot the tea flavor. Zero Earl Grey taste," another Redditor wrote. "Honestly they were kinda blandies." The true verdict on their flavor will ultimately be up to you, dear TJ's lover. If you're a fan of floral teas and sweet treats, I declare this new product absolutely worth it.

Reddit Coconut Cashew Candy Clusters Likely inspired by my beloved Brookie Caramel Candy Clusters, Trader Joe's came out with this new sweet iteration that packs in pieces of coconut and cashews among globs of caramel and milk chocolate. The combo is insanely tasty, according to Trader Joe's fans on Reddit: "So good," one shopper wrote. "I may have finished a bag on the drive home." "They taste exactly like Samoa Girl Scout cookies," another person said. "We used them to make a milkshake last night, absolutely delicious."

Trader Joe's Grilled Chimichurri Chicken Thigh Skewers I'm already a Trader Joe's Chimichurri Sauce addict, so I know for a fact I'm going to adore these new skewers. Made with "juicy cuts" of chicken thighs and drenched in a chimichurri seasoning blend, they also come conveniently fully-cooked so all you have to do is heat them up on the grill, in your oven, or in the microwave. I'd personally toss them on the grill then dip them right into some homemade tzatziki. Find them in the freezer aisle for $7.99 while they're still in stores.

Trader Joe's Sugar Cookie Dough Flowers How adorable is this bake-and-eat cookie dough? Each sugar cookie is shaped like a little flower and contains a vanilla-forward flavor that's perfect for eating alongside a fresh cup of coffee or tea. Find the 12-count in Trader Joe's freezers for $3.99 for a limited time.

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins Lemon with poppy seeds is a classic spring combo, and Trader Joe's is supplying your fix of the flavor for a very limited time. Each one of these bakery-style muffins is loaded with citrusy notes from both lemon juice and lemon zest, though they're simultaneously sweet, thanks to a chunky sugar topping. Find the 4-count in stores for $5.49 while supplies last.

Trader Joe's Bonding Shampoo + Bonding Conditioner The next newness from Trader Joe's is not a grocery item, but a beauty duo that's formulated to strengthen your hair for noticeable shine. Both the Bonding Shampoo and Bonding Conditioner just hit the beauty aisle for $7.99 each. The combo also deposits deep hydration for your healthiest locks ever. Beauty fans will most certainly be on the hunt for these hair products, so if you're interested, now's the perfect time to plan your next TJ's run.

Trader Joe's (Returning) Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes These thaw-able tartelette treats first debuted at Trader Joe's last spring, and shoppers went crazy for them. Packed with a passion fruit filling and topped with meringue, each piece comes with a crisp and crumbly crust for textural contrast. This recipe makes each bite deliciously tart and sweet, ideal for spring snacking. Find the box of two tarts for $5.49 for a limited time.

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