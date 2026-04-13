There’s something about a highly anticipated book that makes the reading experience that much better. Delayed gratification maybe? Whatever the case, it’s rare that a book has me in such a chokehold that I’m sitting with my Kindle at midnight, waiting for it to drop. But this month? April is stacked with romance releases that I’ve been obsessively tracking, rereading blurbs for, and mentally clearing my calendar to devour.

From slow-burn tension that simmers for pages to swoony, high-stakes love stories that hit you all at once, this month’s lineup has something for every kind of romance reader. Whether you’re here for enemies-to-lovers, second chances, or the kind of chemistry that practically sparks off the page, these are the books I’m counting down the days to get my hands on!

Here are the most anticipated romance books releasing this month!

King of Gluttony by Ana Huang Amazon Starting off with probably one of my most anticipated reads of the year is the second-to-last book in the Kings of Sin series. Her last book King of Greed was my favorite in the whole series, so I have no doubt that this one will be even better than the last. And it’s enemies-to-lovers? Count me in! This one follows Sebastian Laurent and Maya Singh, childhood rivals, as they are forced to work together. In a funny turn of events, Maya finds that she doesn’t entirely hate Sebastian’s company, and Sebastian is nervous Maya will find out that maybe he’s never hated her as much as he let on… You’ll find me reading this one exactly at midnight on April 28th when it’s released.

Unbound by Peyton Corinne Amazon Peyton Corinne has the ability to write romance in such an incredibly powerful and emotional way. I was fortunate enough to have been sent the arc for this book, and I can tell you that you are in for a wild ride with this second-chance-romance book. This is number 3 in The Undone series and follows Bennett and Paloma who were each other’s first loves… except no one in their life has any clue. This love story will have you sobbing from the amount of angst and yearning. Bennett is true book-boyfriend goals!

Twisted Pawn by L.J.Shen Amazon I read Bad Bishop a few months ago, and it quite literally changed my life. It was one of my favorite reads of 2025, so I have been counting the days until this release, which is number 2 in the series. L.J. Shen has such a dynamic style of writing dark romance, and her characters are so flawed and so real, yet so likeable! This book will show the story of Tierney and Achilles, a mafia heir. This is an enemies-to-lovers and second-chance-romance, in case you needed any more convincing. It turns out Tierney will play quite a villainess in this book when she breaks Achilles’ heart, not once but twice. If you want a book that will keep you up until 3am reading it, then look no further.

Pieces of the Night by Jennifer Hartmann Amazon I went on a serious angst/yearning kick last year after my post-Conrad/TSITP hangover, and Jennifer Hartmann was the author that delivered!!! I read almost all of her books, and they gave that same yearning, tension, and heartbreak that I felt during TSITP. And this book will be no different! Let me warn you: her books are a slow burn. So be prepared for a heartbreaking and long journey. But the pay-off is so worth it! This one delivers a found family trope with Annalise and Chase who are two broken people bonding in their grief. With this one, you’ll get music, emotion, and potentially a happy ever after? Read to see!

Love Overboard by Kandi Steiner Amazon Yet another author that I found on my journey to fill the Conrad-sized whole in my heart. This one is like TSITP if it was gender-swapped! In this seaside love story, Ember and Finn fell deeply in love while working on a cruise ship. One thing led to another, and they were separated and heartbroken. Fate reunites them in a twisted way when they’re forced to work together once again. Except this time, Finn is with someone else. And did I mention they’re on a reality show so every second of their time together is being filmed? This romance is messy, and you’ll be sure to love every second. This one comes out April 21st!

The Auction by Sadie Kincaid Amazon Looking for something a bit more suspenseful or dark? I've got you covered with this dark romance by Sadie Kincaid, who you might know from the Chicago Ruthless series. Coming out April 14th, this book meshes dark romance with romantasy, which has me automatically intrigued. Kincaid writes a thrilling story of billionaire Lincoln Knight in a retelling of Beauty and the Beast. Be forewarned, this one does end on a cliffhanger, so be prepared to wait impatiently for the sequel with us!

Whisper of a Shadow by Monty Jay Amazon Monty Jay is my newest addiction. If you've read all of Rina Kent's books and are looking for something similar, then this author should be right up your alley. This new book from Jay comes out April 23rd, and follows childhood besties Andromeda and Ezra. Their love was toxic, obsessive, and addictive. Heartbreak makes them strangers, but danger threatening Andromeda brings them back. Will they be able to overcome their past? Or will their present get the best of them?

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