You better clear out some room in your pantry, because Costco just dropped a brand-new lineup of groceries for April that has everyone buzzing. From the new ‘peaches and cream’ pastry creation to viral sour gummies finally available in bulk format, shoppers are already sprinting to their closest Costco— but most of the best new items are limited-time only.

If you’re searching for a new meal prep staple or some stunning sweet treats to share, you’ll want to hit up your local warehouse before these iconic finds disappear.

Here are the 9 new Costco items you need to grab immediately in April.

La Colombe La Colombe S'mores Latte Your coffee habit meets dessert time with this new-to-Costco latte. Made with real milk, each sip is perfectly creamy and packed with s'mores flavor. A pack of a dozen ready-to-drink cans was spotted at Costco for just $18.99. That's around $1.50 per latte, which, in this economy, is an unbeatable deal. Grab them before they're gone!

Costco Kirkland Signature Peaches & Cream Pastry Costco's bakery is seemingly always cooking up some delicious creations. The latest to join the lineup are these peaches and cream-flavored pastries packed with peach jam. After a few minutes in the air fryer (or on a pan with some butter), they become absolutely otherworldly. The 8-count currently goes for $11.99 at Costco—while supplies last, of course.

Costco Chomps Jalapeño Grass Fed Beef Sticks These beef jerky snack sticks bring a mild spice with each bite, making them a truly addictive pick-me-up for workdays and busy weekends. Each stick delivers 10 grams of protein and 100 calories. They're entirely non-GMO and gluten-free, too. Find the 12-pack for $21.99 at Costco before it's gone.

GoodPop GoodPop Fruit Sour Pops These frozen pops are an excellent refreshment worth stocking up on ahead of hot summer days. Available exclusively at San Francisco Costcos, the pops come in a 16-count box with Melon, Green Apple, and Lemonade flavors. Each one is covered in a sour candy coating that brings tang to the snacking experience. They're now available for just $12.99 while supplies last.

@costco.so.obsessed Momofuku Soy & Scallion Noodles Pre-packaged noodles are such a meal prep lifesaver, and the fact that these come with 10 grams of protein per serving makes them all the more worth it. Not only will they fill you up, they'll also bring a stunning flavor forward with notes of soy and scallion. This basic flavor lineup makes the noodles super easy to customize depending on your day-to-day cravings. The Costco-exclusive box comes with 12 servings for just $19.99 while supplies last.

Costco Goldfish Harry Potter Butterbeer Baked Graham Crackers Harry Potter fans, this one's for you. Costco just started carrying these Butterbeer-flavored graham crackers that come in storyline-inspired shapes (alongside the classic Goldfish). The 24-ounce bag is available for a limited time only, so you'll want to make a beeline to Costco ASAP if you want them. "We are obsessed with this flavor," one Costco reviewer wrote. "So glad we gave it a try, it really tastes like the Butterbeer!"

Costco Oatly Original Oatmilk This Costco staple is back on shelves for April with a brand-new deal worth taking advantage of if you're an oat milk lover. Right now, Oatly's Original Oatmilk is $3 off at Northeast Costcos. The 3-pack of 64-ounce cartons is usually around $12, so with the deal, each carton is just $3. The oat milk itself froths beautifully for lattes and tastes immaculate with everything from coffee to matcha.

@eatbettersour Better Sour Tropical Gummy Mix This extra sour gummy candy mix delivers all the qualities you love when it comes to sweet treats, except it only has 3 grams of sugar and 40 calories per serving. You can find the bulk bag (12 servings) at Costcos in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico for $12.69 while supplies last. Flavors include guava, passion fruit, and calamansi lime.

Costco Posh Pantry Mini Fudge Brownie Bites Sometimes you just need a tiny bite of chocolate to feel satisfied, which is exactly where these wholesome brownie bites come in. They're super moist and chewy, but most importantly, they allow you to indulge without taking your snacking to the extreme. The 32-ounce box has been spotted in Costco for $10.89.

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