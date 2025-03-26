Sydney Sweeney's "Creepy" New Movie Is Inspired By This Insane Reddit Post

It looks like Sydney Sweeney loves an internet rabbit hole as much as we do. The Euphoria actress is producing and starring in a new movie from Warner Bros. inspired by a Reddit short story that had the internet buzzing. Keep reading for the full scoop on the movie, and the insane Reddit post that inspired it, called "I pretended to be a missing girl so I could rob her family."

Here’s everything we know about Sydney Sweeney’s new movie from Warner Bros., coming soon.

Sydney Sweeney's new movie isn't the first "creepypasta" Reddit adaptation. The movie is based on a Reddit short story called "I pretended to be a missing girl so I could rob her family," written by Joe Cote in the r/nosleep forum on Reddit. The channel provides users the space to post spooky short stories from a first-person perspective — and to discuss all the posts like the stories are real. This tale follows a drifter who decides to pose as a missing girl to trick and rob the girl’s family. But it doesn’t take long for her to realize she’s made a terrible mistake. Other "creepypasta" stories from a subreddit (which, according to Business Insider, is a term inspired by "copypasta," blocks of text that go viral and become memes) have been adapted for the screen like 2018's Slender Man movie, inspired by the character in the Something Awful internet forum.

This isn’t the first project Sydney Sweeney has produced — she worked behind the scenes on Anyone But You with Glen Powell and her horror flick Immaculate. She’s also an executive producer on BookTok adaptation The Housemaid, which is directed by Paul Feig and stars Brandon Sklenar and Amanda Seyfried alongside Sydney. Alongside Sydney producing, we'll also get a script by Eric Roth, the Oscar-winning writer behind Dune and Forrest Gump. Stay tuned for the latest news on the I Pretended To Be A Missing Girl cast and release date as we receive updates!

