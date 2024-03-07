Sydney Sweeney Spilled Her Best Morning Routine Hack
For Sydney Sweeney, 2024 is full of new experiences. The Euphoria actress hosted an episode of SNL season 49, and is ~swinging~ from winter moviesMadame Web and Anyone But You to this spring's Immaculate. But there's a secret to maintaining her signature fresh-faced look in the midst of all the chaos: ice!
"I like to ice roll my face or stick my face in a bowl of ice. Number one," Sweeney admits. "When I wake up, I usually just go straight into the shower to start my day. I like to wake myself up that way, and then I like to wash my face. I think it’s really important to [double cleanse] your face at night. And then sunscreen, do not forget sunscreen."
Sydney Sweeney's Favorite Memory From Filming "Immaculate"
Even though it's a cloudy, windy day in New York City's Tribeca, the actress has clearly taken her own advice. She's absolutely glowing in berry-inspired soft glam, relaxed yet perfected waves, and a pink dress Barbie would definitely approve of. But it's not Barbie Sydney Sweeney is channeling (at least, not entirely), because the 26-year-old is also debuting her new flavor collaboration with Bai WonderWater: Raspberry Lemon Lime.
"I love anything that’s a collaboration, more of a creative process," Sweeney tells me. She mentions the most important aspect of the new drink is that it's more than delicious — she wanted it to connect to who she is as a person. "I remember growing up and going on hikes with my parents and all these berries everywhere," she continues. "We would pick huckleberries and raspberries, and raspberries were one of my favorites."
Sweeney's story for finalizing the flavor is even dreamier than the drink itself: she was in Italy filming her new horror flick Immaculate (in which her character joins an Italian convent. Beautiful? Yes. Cursed? Unfortunately, it appears so), and set up a blind taste test for her family. "I had my grandmas, my mom, and my aunt with me there," she says. "Everyone collectively agreed on this flavor, so I have to thank them for the entire collaboration."
The Most Surprising Thing About SNL
Immaculate is not Sydney Sweeney's first foray into horror, but she's already had a different once-in-a-lifetime experience this year when she hosted Saturday Night Live on March 2, 2024.
"One of the biggest surprises was how rapidly it changes," she says. "So right before the live show, they do a dress rehearsal with a live audience and then all of a sudden you have 45 minutes in between shows and they’re rewriting everything. They’re changing different things and so you just have to stay on your toes. And that’s something that was very different and new for me."
Sydney Sweeney's Unexpected Source Of Inspiration
Even though it seems Sweeney is checking off dreams left and right, she uses both the present and the future as a source of inspiration. "I’m inspired by the older version of myself," she says. "I hope that whatever decisions and choices I’m making now, my 40-year-old version of myself would be proud of. And I look back and I can thank like my 16-year-old self for different things that I might have done or decided and also be able to just have [as much] forgiveness for yourself as possible."
Rapid Fire With Sydney Sweeney
Brit + Co: Are you a voice memo or text girl?
Sydney Sweeney: Text!
B+C: What’s the last thing you binge watched?
SS: Oh, my goodness. What was the last thing I binge watched? Oh, House of [the] Dragon.
B+C: What's your current hyperfixation snack?
SS: I’m always snacking on barbecue chips, Sour Patch kids, mac and cheese. I’m not the healthiest of eaters.
B+C: What is on your spring bucket list?
SS: I’ve been looking for a really good cross body bag! I like a purse that you don’t have to hold.
B+C: What recipes are you making right now?
SS: I love pesto pasta. So we like to make fresh pesto — anything pasta related. I love pasta.
