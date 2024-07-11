Paramount+'s New Drama 'Landman' Will Fill The 'Yellowstone' Void In Your Life
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's always sad to say goodbye to a beloved TV show (and all the fictional characters you've come to know and love). When it's a show you've watched for more than a few years, it feels like saying goodbye to a chapter of your life! And after running for six years, Paramount's Yellowstone comes to an end this fall. However, we already have the perfect new TV show to start exactly one week after the fifth and final season of Yellowstone premieres. Here's everything you need to know about Landman, AKA your new favorite family drama.
What is Landman about?
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Set in Texas, Landman is all about the world of oil rigs — and the fortune seekers who work them. It's based on Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly's podcast "Boomtown," and features tension between the working class and the billionaires sharing the same town.
Where can I watch Landman?
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
You'll be able to watch the premiere of Landman on Paramount+ November 17, 2024. It's exactly a week after Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premieres!
Who's in the Landman cast?
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Landman has an incredible ensemble cast, including Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, and Michael Peña.
Where is Landman filmed?
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Paramount+'s Landman is filmed in and around Fort Worth, Texas.
What exactly does a Landman do?
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
A landman represents the team behind oil, gas, and mineral production. They interact with the landowners in their area, hoping they'll get leases to continue their energy source exploration.
Lead image via Emerson Miller/Paramount+
