The Eerie 'Apartment 7A' Trailer Teases A Horrifying 'Rosemary's Baby' Prequel
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I wouldn’t usually wish chaos upon anyone, but in the case of a gripping prequel to the 1968 movie Rosemary’s Baby, I’m hoping things get wild. After all, it wouldn't be a psychological thriller without some craziness! The fall movie takes place in 1965 New York City, at the height of Beatlemania, the World's Fair, and Bob Dylan. But as glamorous as '60s Manhattan might sound, Apartment 7A is far from dreamy. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie, coming this September to Paramount+.
Where can I watch Apartment 7A?
Gareth Gatrell/Paramount+
Apartment 7A is coming to Paramount+ on September 27, 2024. You can stream Rosemary’s Baby on Paramount+ now!
What is Apartment 7A about?
Gareth Gatrell/Paramount+
The new Rosemary’s Baby prequel follows a smaller character from the original movie: Terry Gionoffrio. In Apartment 7A, Terry is an aspiring dancer who is in serious need of a big break. It looks like her luck starts to change when she finds the Bramford apartment building, until she learns about the coven leaders living inside.
Who’s in the Apartment 7A cast?
Gareth Gatrell/Paramount+
Julia Garner stars as Terry Gionoffrio while Dianne Wiest plays Minnie Castevet (a role played by Ruth Gordon the original movie). Jim Sturgess and Kevin McNally also star.
Did they remake Rosemary's Baby?
NBC
Yes, there's a Rosemary's Baby remake you can stream online. The 2014 miniseries with Zoe Saldana is available on Tubi and The CW app. You can also read a sequel to the Rosemary's Baby book called Son of Rosemary.
Watch The Trailer For 'Apartment 7A'
"How far would you go to achieve your dreams" is a question we've heard before, but the trailer for Apartment 7A has a chilling response to it. Between Julia Garner's brilliant portrayal of Terry Gionoffrio and Dianne West's take on Minnie Castevet, we can see this becoming one of the most watched fall movies!
This post has been updated.
Lead image via Gareth Gatrell/Paramount+
