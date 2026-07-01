Sadie Sink is starring in a brand new show post-Stranger Things. And if you're missing FX's Love Story (starring Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly, of course) then I have good news for you: The Marriage Plot is a brand new (and complicated) limited series coming to FX and Hulu.

“The Marriage Plot is a perfect fit for FX: ambitious, character-driven storytelling that offers another great opportunity to partner with exceptional artists,” FX Entertainment president Gina Balian says in a statement. “We look forward to building on our partnerships with [writer Will Arbery] and [director Hiro Murai], both of whom are extraordinary talents who we are proud to work with again.”

Here's everything we know about Sadie Sink's The Marriage Plot, coming to FX and Hulu soon.

'The Marriage Plot' is the perfect show for 'Love Story' fans. The new limited series (which will premiere on FX and air on Hulu, just like Love Story) is based on Jeffrey Eugenides' book of the same name, which was published in 2011. The story follows three young adults in the 1980s who find themselves in a love triangle full of tension, yearning, and complicated feelings. (Although, aren't all relationships in your 20s pretty complicated?). Equally as complicated? Madeleine Hanna's (Sadie Sink) senior thesis, which dives into the marriage plot found in iconic works by Jane Austen and George Eliot. But Madeleine's own love life takes a turn when rough-around-the-edges Leonard and spiritual Mitchell come into her life. As they graduate college and enter the real world, all three are forced to deal with their beliefs on love, life, and a higher power. With strong characters, "devastating" romances, and a plot that is way more than meets the eye, this will be the perfect show for anyone who can't get Love Story out of their system.

Sadie Sink leads the cast — in front of and behind the camera. We don't have any other cast members quite yet, but we do know that Sadie Sink will star and executive produce The Marriage Plot, alongside writer Will Arbery and director Hiro Murai (who are also EPs). Stay tuned for official cast announcements, release date news, and filming updates!

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