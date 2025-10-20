Um, The First 'Spider-Man 4' Leaks Of Sadie Sink Are A Major Spoiler

I never shut up about Marvel, and I will continue to talk about it because my girl Sadie Sink is joining Spider-Man 4! Sources told Deadline that the Stranger Things actress (who just finished her run in Broadway's John Proctor Is The Villain) is joining Tom Holland in his new superhero movie. Here's everything we know — from a fangirl you can absolutely trust.

Sadie Sink is joining Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4, now filming.

The first 'Spider-Man 4' leaks of Sadie Sink could be a huge spoiler. First look at Sadie Sink on set for Spider-man Brand New Day with Tom Holland



Via @UnBoxPHD pic.twitter.com/NtX6jQhKmG — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) October 19, 2025 The first leak of Sadie Sink on set confirms a couple things: her character has red hair (and bangs, if you look close enough) and that we can assume she's a fighter, based on the camo pants and combat boots. Fans are convinced she's playing Rachel Cole-Alves, who works with The Punisher, and it's one role I would love to see Sadie in. Other fans are wondering if Sadie is playing Carlie Cooper, who's in the Brand New Day comics — or if she'll be an amalgamation of characters. Sadie Sink as a Punisher who's undercover in Peter's school? Yeah that would be awesome.

Is Sadie Sink playing Jean Grey? Andreas Rentz/Getty Images/Sony/Marvel Studios While we don't have any official news on the specifics of Sadie's character, considering the movie comes a couple of months after 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, I think there are a few characters Sadie would knock out of the park. Even before Sadie's casting was confirmed, the leading rumor was that she'd join the MCU as Jean Grey/Phoenix, a role held by Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner in previous X-Men adaptations. And this is the role I hope we see her in! Spider-Man fans will remember that No Way Home ended by erasing Peter Parker's existence from the world...but if Peter meets characters from another world (ahem, Jean), or if all our favorite heroes wind up in another world, the spell shouldn't affect them. And fighting to get back home is exactly the kind of theme I'd love to see in Spider-Man 4.

Sadie Sink will have a "significant" role in 'Spider-Man 4.' Tom Holland confirmed Spider-Man 4 would start filming in the summer of 2025, and Deadline reports that Sadie's role is "significant." Brit + Co reached out to Sony and Sadie Sink's reps for comment.

