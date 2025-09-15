Will There Be A Season 2 For 'The Penguin'? Here's What You Need To Know.

The cozy, bright world of Stars Hollow could not be farther from the dark grittiness of Gotham, which is why I was shook to my core when I found out a beloved Gilmore Girls cast member was a part of The Penguin on Max. The show follows the titular Batman villain, played by Colin Farrell, and his rise to power in the city's criminal underworld. And in episode 2, Luca Falcone shows up to become the leader of the family — and if Luca looks familiar to you, it's because he's played by Scott Cohen AKA Max Medina! The show went on to become one of the hottest watches of the season, and we just got a great update on whether we'll be able to press play on season 2.

Here's the latest news on The Penguin — including whether HBO Max is giving us The Penguin season 2.

Will there be a season 2 for The Penguin? Macall Polay/HBO Okay, so The Penguin is labeled as a limited series, but executive producer Matt Reeves just revealed at the Emmy's that the team is talking about extending the show. “We’re in discussions," he told Variety. "[Showrunner] Lauren [Lefranc] is thinking hard and we’re talking, so we’ll see. We love the show, and we think our cast is so incredible. The work that Lauren and the writers did was incredible. Our passion was in it, but never in our wildest dreams could we imagine it would have been received in the way that it was.”

Who is Luca Falcone? Macall Polay/HBO Luca Falcone, played by Scott Cohen, becomes the head of the Falcone crime family after his brother Carmine Falcone is assassinated. And then he winds up executing Castillo after C is accused of being a mole. This is a far cry from the Max we know and love in Gilmore Girls — he is so kind, funny, and charming that part of me wishes he were Lorelai's endgame...

Who's in The Penguin cast? Macall Polay/HBO The Penguin cast includes: Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone

Where can I watch The Penguin TV show? Macall Polay/HBO The Penguin Release Date You can watch The Penguin on HBO and Max every Sunday until the season finale on November 10. Here's the full schedule: "After Hours" on September 19 "Inside Man" on September 29 "Bliss" on October 6 "Cent'Anni" on October 13 "Homecoming" on October 20 "Gold Summit" on October 27 "Top Hat" on November 3 "Great or Little Thing" on November 10

Is The Penguin a spin-off? Macall Polay/HBO The Penguin serves as a sequel to Robert Pattinson's The Batman from 2022. The eight-episode series explores The Penguin, whose real name is Oswald "Oz" Cobb, as he becomes the infamous villain superhero fans have come to know.

How many episodes are in The Penguin?

There are eight episodes in The Penguin. After the series premiered on Thursday, September 19, the show shifted to a Sunday release. Here's the release schedule:

Season 1, Episode 1 "After Hours" premiered on HBO Max September 19, 2024

