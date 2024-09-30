This 'Gilmore Girls' Spinoff Idea Centers Two Characters Way More Likable Than Rory
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There are so many plot lines in Gilmore Girls season 1 through A Year In The Life, that it's hard to imagine adding anything to the story. But every time I think about a prequel about Emily Gilmore, or the spinoff about Jess Mariano we never got, I can't help but think about what could have been. I mean a story about a 16-year-old Lorelai running off to Stars Hollow and raising Rory as a teenager? That is absolutely the kind of TV I'd eat up (alongside any one of these delicious Gilmore Girls recipes). Well, the latest Gilmore Girls spinoff idea has me spiraling just because of how good it is. And the fact it centers two completely underrated characters: Paris Geller and Lane Kim.
"Ok who would’ve wanted to see this show [about Paris and Lane?]," one Reddit user asks. "Two intelligent beautiful girls making their way in the big city? Just getting out of college? Roommates? Girlfriends?"
Liza Weil as Paris has always been a standout Gilmore Girls character for me, especially after learning she originally auditioned for Rory and the writers liked her so much, they created Paris just for her. And Keiko Agena gives such a heartfelt and emotional performance as Lane Kim that she's widely regarded as one of the most beloved Gilmore Girls characters, period.
"I honestly think GG would’ve been so much better had the three girls—Rory, Lane, and Paris—hung out more with each other," another user adds, while a third says, "I wish Lane could have gone to a community college in New Haven or something (idk if new haven has a cc, but tv magic ✨). They could have shared an apartment and we could have the wacky adventures of them."
Running around the city, going to parties, and going through the woes of dating and career life? That's the life Lane deserved!
Gilmore Girls fans have never quite loved the way Lane's arc from repressed teen to wife and mother played out (neither did creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for that matter), and it's even more heartbreaking when Lane admits that "all of a sudden I'm this over-burdened mother. I barely got to do it Zack, I barely got the chance to be a person."
Brit + Co writer Aleena Malik questions, "Given how difficult [Lane's] upbringing was, couldn't the show have given her a win by having her be the one who gets to follow her dreams?" I, for one, would have loved to see Lane actually, permanently move in with Rory and Paris instead of just staying with them for a few weeks.
And if Paris and Lane reached their mid-20s, realized how selfish and out-of-touch Rory can be, and moved to Hartford? More power to them. Both women are so smart and passionate about topics like music and writing that they'd never run out of things to talk about. Plus, Paris would encourage and drive Lane forward in her goals, while Lane would help Paris loosen up.
Because who are we kidding? Rory is always off in her own world, thinking about boys, books, or college. And Paris and Lane definitely deserve someone who will give them as much care, love, and intention as they offer their own relationships.
