We Finally Know What Lorelai Said To Rory In That 'Gilmore Girls' Season 6 Letter
What was in the note Lorelai wrote Rory about Logan?
During a trip to the Warner Brothers' lot in California, a Gilmore Girls fan spotted & took a picture of the famous letter, and now we all get to know what it says thanks to @gimme_more_gilmore! Lorelai's thoughts on paper are a lot more organized than her conversations, but I love to see this side of her. You can tell through the writing just how much Lorelai cares about Rory and wants her to be happy — especially after dealing with her own rash, spontaneous partner for so long (I am talking about Christopher here, in case you're wondering).
I also love that the final line encourages Rory to give Logan a chance. Because at the end of the day, when it comes to the people you love, a chance can be a very powerful thing.
Read Lorelai's Letter To Rory From 'Gilmore Girls' Season 6
Dear Rory,
So, right now you are reading my sealed words of wisdom as the tormented, foolish (but persistent) cad hangs off every nuance of your reactions, his heart and mind in a dizzying flurry of questions as to how the outcome will play out...As you read this, delight in the knowledge that this love-sick pup before you does not have a clue...
Now, ordinarily, after a fool has taken my daughter's love for granted, if I did not kill him through a slow and excruciatingly painful death, I would instruct my daughter, much like Miss Havisham did to Estella in Great Expectations, to be cold blooded and calculating, to dash his hopes, and to crush him. However, the decision is all yours to make. Love is elusive and all-encompassing; when you fall under its intoxicating spell, you have little recourse but to live out its devices. If you love this boy, maybe you want to give it another chance?
Good luck, love you,
Mom
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!