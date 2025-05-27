You won't be able to stop watching. 🤭
Netflix's New Rom-Com Show Is For 'Nobody Wants This' & 'Bridgerton' Lovers
I'm always in the market for a show that's fun, flirty, and romantic — especially when summer rolls around! Well in addition to the best Netflix shows this month (including Sirens and The Four Seasons), the streamer gave us new rom-com show The Royals, and I can't stop thinking about it. Not only is the premise compelling and the tropes are right up BookTok's alley, but the visuals and locations are drop dead gorgeous.
Here's everything you need to know about The Royals, streaming on Netflix now.
Where can I watch The Royals?
Netflix
All episodes of The Royals are streaming on Netflix now! The show premiered on May 9, 2025.
What is The Royals on Netflix about?
Netflix
The Royals is the ultimate opposites attract story. The show sees CEO Sophia Kanmani Shekhar cross paths with Aviraaj Singh when his royal manor is in desperate need of a renovation and she needs to grow her business. Now, it's up to this duo to get the job done — if they can come to terms with their class division, life experiences, and major chemistry.
With the unexpected nature of their romance and their completely different backgrounds, it's honestly reminding me of Nobody Wants This! With the opulence and beauty of Bridgerton, of course.
Who's in The Royals cast?
Netflix
- Ishaan Khatter as Maharaj Aviraaj "Fizzy" Singh: Morpur's prince.
- Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Kanmani Shekhar: A CEO who agrees to help renovate Morpur's palace.
- Zeenat Aman
- Sakshi Tanwar
- Kavya Trehan
- Nora Fatehi
- Vihaan Samat
- Udit Arora
How many episodes are there in The Royals?
Netflix
There are 8 episodes of The Royals on Netflix:
- Season 1, Episode 1 "A Royal Misunderstanding." premiered May 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 "A Pitch Made in Heaven." premiered May 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 "A Swing and a Ms." premiered May 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 "A Ball to Remember." premiered May 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 "The Ex-Factor." premiered May 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 6 "The Maharaja and the CEO." premiered May 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 7 "The Maharaja who Loved." premiered May 9, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 8 "Lights, Camera, AUCTION!." premiered May 9, 2025
Where was The Royals filmed?
Netflix
The Royals was filmed in India, in locations like City Palace in Jaipur, Samode Palace in Rajasthan, and St. Regis Resort in Goa.
Will there be a season 2 of The Royals on Netflix?
Netflix
We haven't gotten an official season 2 announcement from Netflix just yet, but as soon as we know — you'll be the first to find out.
