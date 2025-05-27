Netflix's New Rom-Com Show Is For 'Nobody Wants This' & 'Bridgerton' Lovers

I'm always in the market for a show that's fun, flirty, and romantic — especially when summer rolls around! Well in addition to the best Netflix shows this month (including Sirens and The Four Seasons), the streamer gave us new rom-com show The Royals, and I can't stop thinking about it. Not only is the premise compelling and the tropes are right up BookTok's alley, but the visuals and locations are drop dead gorgeous.

Here's everything you need to know about The Royals, streaming on Netflix now.

Where can I watch The Royals? Netflix All episodes of The Royals are streaming on Netflix now! The show premiered on May 9, 2025.

What is The Royals on Netflix about? Netflix The Royals is the ultimate opposites attract story. The show sees CEO Sophia Kanmani Shekhar cross paths with Aviraaj Singh when his royal manor is in desperate need of a renovation and she needs to grow her business. Now, it's up to this duo to get the job done — if they can come to terms with their class division, life experiences, and major chemistry. With the unexpected nature of their romance and their completely different backgrounds, it's honestly reminding me of Nobody Wants This! With the opulence and beauty of Bridgerton, of course.

Who's in The Royals cast? Netflix The Royals cast includes: Ishaan Khatter as Maharaj Aviraaj "Fizzy" Singh: Morpur's prince.

as Maharaj Aviraaj "Fizzy" Singh: Morpur's prince. Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia Kanmani Shekhar: A CEO who agrees to help renovate Morpur's palace.

as Sophia Kanmani Shekhar: A CEO who agrees to help renovate Morpur's palace. Zeenat Aman

Sakshi Tanwar

Kavya Trehan

Nora Fatehi

Vihaan Samat

Udit Arora

How many episodes are there in The Royals? Netflix There are 8 episodes of The Royals on Netflix: Season 1, Episode 1 "A Royal Misunderstanding." premiered May 9, 2025

"A Royal Misunderstanding." premiered May 9, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "A Pitch Made in Heaven." premiered May 9, 2025

"A Pitch Made in Heaven." premiered May 9, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "A Swing and a Ms." premiered May 9, 2025

"A Swing and a Ms." premiered May 9, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 "A Ball to Remember." premiered May 9, 2025

"A Ball to Remember." premiered May 9, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 "The Ex-Factor." premiered May 9, 2025

"The Ex-Factor." premiered May 9, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 "The Maharaja and the CEO." premiered May 9, 2025

"The Maharaja and the CEO." premiered May 9, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 "The Maharaja who Loved." premiered May 9, 2025

"The Maharaja who Loved." premiered May 9, 2025 Season 1, Episode 8 "Lights, Camera, AUCTION!." premiered May 9, 2025

Where was The Royals filmed? Netflix The Royals was filmed in India, in locations like City Palace in Jaipur, Samode Palace in Rajasthan, and St. Regis Resort in Goa.

Will there be a season 2 of The Royals on Netflix? Netflix We haven't gotten an official season 2 announcement from Netflix just yet, but as soon as we know — you'll be the first to find out.

