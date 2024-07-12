10 Compelling Fall TV Shows To Welcome Cozy Season
I'm already daydreaming about breaking out my comfiest pajamas, fuzzy blankets, and fall snacks, and if there's one thing that goes perfectly with a chilly day in, it's fall TV shows. And then when they bring the drama, thrills, and mystery? It makes even the gloomiest day more exciting. From beachy destination weddings to spooky superheroes and a brand new season of SNL, these are the best new TV shows you NEED to watch from September to November 2024.
The Perfect Couple — On Netflix September 5, 2024
Seacia Pavao/Netflix
In The Perfect Couple, Bride-to-be Amelia Sacks is thrilled to marry into one of Nantucket's wealthiest families, led by matriarch Greer Garrison Winbury. Greer spares no expense for the wedding, but when a dead body appears on the beach, Amelia starts to wonder how much the family is hiding.
The Perfect Couple premieres on Netflix September 5 and stars Eve Hewson, Nicole Kidman, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Liev Schreiber, Billy Howle, Ishaan Khatter, Jack Reynor, Mia Isaac, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.
Three Women — On Starz September 13, 2024
Starz
This fall TV show features an incredible ensemble, including homemaker Lina, who gets swept up in a passionate affair, glamorous Sloane, whose committed open marriage gets threatened by two strangers, and Maggie, who accuses her married English teacher of inappropriate behavior. And when writer Gia gets each woman to open up, sharing their stories changes everything.
Three Women premieres on Starz September 13 and stars Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Blair Underwood, Jason Ralph, Gabrielle Creevy, and Shailene Woodley.
Agatha All Along — On Disney+ September 18, 2024
Marvel Studios/Disney
After Wanda wiped her memory at the end of WandaVision, Agatha has been living in a fake reality. But when Agatha starts to piece the truth together, and a goth teen asks her to come to the Witches' Road, Agatha's in for a nightmarish adventure.
Agatha All Along hits Disney+ September 18 and stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.
Nobody Wants This — On Netflix September 26, 2024
Netflix
Outspoken, agnostic Joanne and rabbi Noah are totally unprepared to fall for each other — and to deal with everybody else's opinions on their unlikely relationship.
Nobody Wants This hits Netflix September 26 and stars Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman, and Emily Arlook.
Abbott Elementary Season 4 — On ABC October 9, 2024
Gilles Mingasson/Disney
The end of Abbott Elementary season 3 FINALLY gave us the moment we'd been waiting for since the series pilot. So, naturally, I need season 4 to come quickly!! I can't wait to see even more classroom hijinks, cry-worthy relationships, and Janine's bubbly personality.
Abbott Elementary season 4 hits ABC October 9 and stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis.
Landman — On Paramount+ November 17, 2024
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Based on the podcast "Boomtown," Landman dives into the world of oil rigs, and the fortune seekers drawn to them. In addition to seeing a whole new side of Texas, the show features tensions between the people who work the rigs and the billionaires making all the money.
Landman hits Paramount+ November 17 and stars Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, and Michael Peña.
Interior Chinatown — On Hulu November 19, 2024
Mike Taing/Disney
Willis Wu is a background character trapped in Black & White, a police TV show. Everyday, he goes about his normal life and daydreams about leaving Chinatown. But when he witnesses a crime, Willis learns way more about criminal Chinatown, and his own family secrets, than he wanted.
Interior Chinatown hits Hulu November 19 and stars Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Lisa Gilroy, Sullivan Jones, Archie Kao, and Diana Lin.
Sullivan's Crossing Season 2 — On The CW Fall 2024
Fremantle/The CW
Sullivan's Crossing season 2 is only going to get MORE intense after those major cliffhangers. The new season promises more of Cal and Maggie's relationship, and to show us (hopefully sooner rather than later) the fate of the campground.
Sullivan's Crossing is coming to The CW fall 2024. The show stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Lindura, Allan Hawco, Lauren Hammersley, and Amalia Williamson.
SNL Season 50 — On NBC Fall 2024
Will Heath/NBC
SNL is, without a doubt, our favorite sketch comedy show. And SNL season 50 is going to be the biggest season yet! We're sure to see amazing hosts, guest stars, and plenty of surprises along the way.
SNL season 50 is coming to NBC fall 2024.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — On Disney Channel Fall 2024
Disney
Justin is living a life without magic, and with his new family, in this new fall TV show. But when a young wizard named Billie shows up at his door, warning him that the future of the wizard world is at stake, it's up to Justin and his family to help her.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is coming fall 2024, and stars Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Mimi Gianopulos, and Alkaio Thiele.
