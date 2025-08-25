After a turn in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Emma Thompson is back in an Apple TV thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. In Down Cemetery Road, Emma plays a private investigator who gets sucked into a missing person's case after a girl goes missing. Buckle up because this thriller is one wild ride.

Here's everything you need to know about Down Cemetery Road before it premieres on Apple TV October 29, 2025.

Where can I watch Down Cemetery Road? Apple TV Down Cemetery Road is premiering on Apple TV+ October 29, 2025 with its first two episodes.

How many episodes are in Down Cemetery Road? KoolShooters/Pexels There will be 8 episodes total in the season, so after the first two episodes on October 29, there are 6 to go. Here's the full schedule: Season 1, Episode 1 premieres on Apple TV+ October 29, 2025

premieres on Apple TV+ October 29, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 premieres on Apple TV+ October 29, 2025

premieres on Apple TV+ October 29, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 premieres on Apple TV+ November 5, 2025

premieres on Apple TV+ November 5, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 premieres on Apple TV+ November 12, 2025

premieres on Apple TV+ November 12, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 premieres on Apple TV+ November 19, 2025

premieres on Apple TV+ November 19, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 premieres on Apple TV+ November 26, 2025

premieres on Apple TV+ November 26, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 premieres on Apple TV+ December 3, 2025

premieres on Apple TV+ December 3, 2025 Season 1, Episode 8 premieres on Apple TV+ December 10, 2025

What is the story of Down Cemetery Road? Apple TV+ Down Cemetery Road opens after a girl disappears from an Oxford neighborhood and Sarah (Ruth Wilson), a neighbor of the family, decides to find her against all odds. Sarah gets the help of PI Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson), and the two form an unlikely team. But as they investigate this mystery, they realize the girl's case is one among many — and that people everyone thought were dead are actually still alive.

Who's in the Down Cemetery Road cast? Apple TV+ The Down Cemetery Road cast is amazing! The cast includes: Ruth Wilson as Sarah Tucker

as Sarah Tucker Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm

as Zoë Boehm Steven Cree as Bob Poland

as Bob Poland Adam Godley as Joe Silverman

as Joe Silverman Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Downey

as Downey Adeel Akhtar as Hamza

as Hamza Tom Goodman-Hill as Gerard

as Gerard Darren Boyd as C.

as C. Sinead Matthews as Denise

Where is Down Cemetery Road being filmed? Boys In Bristol SmokZ/Pexels Down Cemetery Road was filmed in England, including Bristol and Somerset, and took place in the summer and fall of 2024 and the winter of 2025.

Is Down Cemetery Road part of a series? Amazon Yes, Down Cemetery Road is part of a series from Slow Horses author Mick Herron. The Zoë Boehm series includes Down Cemetery Road

The Last Voice You Hear

Why We Die

Smoke and Whispers

