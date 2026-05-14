'The Season': Hulu's New Thriller Will Hold You Over Until 'The White Lotus' Season 4

'The Season' is the dramatic thriller you've been waiting for.

The Season is like Friends meets The White Lotus, and introduces us to a group of friends who are part of Hong Kong's boating elite. Now that's a social club I'd love to join. Well, their summer getaway quickly turns from a vacation into a nightmare as their friendships morph into power struggles and betrayal.

We've all heard the phrase "blood is thicker than water," and there's a ton of TV shows about family relationships — but it's so fascinating to me to think about the breakdown of chosen family relationships. Do y'all think that makes betrayal hurt more or less?