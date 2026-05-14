Meet your new summer binge watch. 🛥️
'The Season': Hulu's New Thriller Will Hold You Over Until 'The White Lotus' Season 4
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Keep reading for everything you need to know about your new summer binge watch, The Season.
'The Season' is the dramatic thriller you've been waiting for.
The Season is like Friends meets The White Lotus, and introduces us to a group of friends who are part of Hong Kong's boating elite. Now that's a social club I'd love to join. Well, their summer getaway quickly turns from a vacation into a nightmare as their friendships morph into power struggles and betrayal.
We've all heard the phrase "blood is thicker than water," and there's a ton of TV shows about family relationships — but it's so fascinating to me to think about the breakdown of chosen family relationships. Do y'all think that makes betrayal hurt more or less?
'The Season' is the perfect summer binge watch.
Hulu
You'll be able to stream all six episodes of the show on June 17, 2026 on Hulu. June 17 is a Wednesday so that means you can watch an episode every night, or save the whole show for the weekend. Although, I'd be wary of spoilers because I have a feeling this series will have some pretty crazy reveals.
And the cast of 'The Season' features 'Crazy Rich Asians', 'Percy Jackson', and 'Shadow and Bone' favorites.
Hulu
The cast of show is truly incredible, and makes me even more excited than I was before. We'll see Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone) as Cola, Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) as Andrew Fung, Toby Stephens (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as Christopher Hext, Karena Lam (American Girl, Zinnia Flower) as Fiona Hext, Celina Jade (The Man with the Iron Fists, Arrow) as Carrie Shen, Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun) as David Ho, Yvonne Chapman (Superman) as Madeline, Celina Jade (Wolf Warrior 2) as Carrie, Lee Jae-yoon (Alice, A Company Man, Heartless City) as Jon Kim, Kōki as Allison, and Hong Kong pop stars Anson Lo & Marf Yau.
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