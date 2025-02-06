Wait, Are Demi Moore And Andrew Garfield Secretly Dating?

2025 has been full of celebrity surprises — from Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's all-out legal battle but one thing I NEVER saw coming was that Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield might be dating? WHAT. This duo definitely turned heads at the 2025 Golden Globes when they got up close and personal during the ceremony. And according to some sources, these two could be more than friends.

Here's everything we know about those Demi Moore & Andrew Garfield dating rumors.

andrew with demi moore at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/I2jPepBoyB — m (@ANDREWG4RFlELD) January 6, 2025 According to a DeuxMoi source, "Andrew Garfield is staying with Demi Moore at her Sun Valley, Idaho home." That tip, plus the fact these two got cozy at the Golden Globes — both in the audience in this video and when he kissed her hand onstage — definitely make me wonder what's going on with these two. Because TBH, this would be one very hot couple. Another source told InTouch Weeklythat "they definitely seemed cozy.” “Now speculation is rampant that a romance is brewing between Demi and Andrew — and everyone is here for it,” the source continues. It's me. I'm everyone. "The utter chaos in this Renaissance painting of a video," one X user commentedon the above video, while another said, "WHAT IS HE DOING EXCUSE ME 😭."

Fans have been shipping the We Live in Time actor and Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg since their first red carpet interview at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards, and the internet was overjoyed when Andrew finally took part in a 2024 episode of Chicken Shop Date. “Don't, like, bring out a ring or get down on one knee, I'm not in the mood today," Amelia jokes. "It's been vibey to the point where you've been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much for you to handle, so I'm actually surprised you're here." After choosing between Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Amelia in a game of "Snog, Marry, Avoid" (he picked her to avoid), Andrew makes his own joke, telling her, "This is called flirting Amelia. This is actually a first date." "I actually believe, maybe, we could've [gone on a real date]," he adds, "without all of this." Swoon!

Who else have Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield dated? Andrew Garfield previously dated his Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone from 2011 to 2015, while Demi Moore was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000 and Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2011.

What's the age gap between Andrew Garfield and Demi Moore? Demi Moore was born on November 11, 1962, making her 62 years old, while Andrew Garfield was born on August 20, 1983 and is 41 years old. That means there's a 21 year age gap between the actors.

