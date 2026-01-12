The 5 Biggest Surprises from the 2026 Golden Globes (And Where to Stream the Winners)

The 2026 Golden Globes were full of surprises and laughs (especially after host Nikki Glaser started off by totally roasting Leonardo DiCaprio). As a true movie lover and massive TV buff, I’m always dying to see all my favorite actors come together in one room to celebrate their latest artistic triumphs and last night's awards show was no exception.

This year featured a plethora of fascinating nominations, iconic hosts, and surprise moments. Keep reading to relive all the craziest moments, and where you can stream all the projects that won their best movie & TV show titles.

Scroll for the latest updates on the 2026 Golden Globe Awards!



The Most Surprising Moments From The 2026 Golden Globes Kevork Djansezian/CBS Awards shows are always pretty memorable, considering they bring together all your favorite stars and projects into one place. Here are the best moments from last night's broadcast: Nikki Glaser's Opening Monologue: I know I briefly mentioned this earlier, but Nikki's opener was definitely one to remember. Not only did she joke about the Warner Bros. acquisition and poke fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's consistently young girlfriends, she also made a hilarious joke about George Clooney being the face of Nespresso. The Playlist: From Usher's "Yeah" to Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club," it felt like someone at the intersection of Gen Z and Millennial was on aux last night (not that I'm complaining). I literally laughed out loud when Judd Apatow walked out onstage to "APT" by Rosé and Bruno Mars. The Secret Agent's Win: But one moment that really frustrated me was during the acceptance speech for The Secret Agent (which won for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language). It seemed like the speech only lasted 45 seconds before the exit music started to play (which hadn't happened for a lot of the other winners), cutting the celebration short! And to usher the team offstage just so UFC fighters could do a cringy presentation bit? Salt in the wound. Hamnet's Win: Now, Hamnet winning Best Drama wasn't a surprise for the movie's fans, but director Chloé Zhao was clearly shocked by the award. That just made the win all the sweeter! Amy Poehler's Summer Chic: It's clear Amy Poehler always knows how to have a good time, and wearing a bucket hat and sunglasses on camera just proves it. Such a small moment that proved to be one of my favorite moments of the night! Bonus: I can't help but callout Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku debuting their baby bumps on the red carpet. I'm obsessed!

Where can I watch the 2026 Golden Globes? Matthew Taplinger/CBS Fans can catch the award show live on CBS, the CBS website, or on Paramount+. It originally aired on January 11 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Best Motion Picture - Drama Focus Features Winner: Hamnet — See it in theaters now. Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Warner Bros. Pictures Winner: One Battle After Another — Stream on HBO Max Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture - Animated Netflix Winner: KPop Demon Hunters Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy Apple TV+ Winner: The Studio — Stream on Apple TV+ Abbott Elementary

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

The Bear

The Studio

Best Television Series - Drama Warrick Page/HBO Max Winner: The Pitt — Stream on HBO Max Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Diplomat

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television Netflix Winner: Adolescence — Stream on Netflix Adolescence

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Beast In Me

The Girlfriend

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Warner Bros. Pictures Winner: Sinners Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Podcast Apple Watch Winner: Good Hang with Amy Poehler — Watch on YouTube Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Smartless

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Up First

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Focus Features Winner: Jessie Buckley in Hamnet Eva Victor in Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence in Die My Love

Jessie Buckley in Hamnet

Julia Roberts in After the Hunt

Renate Reinsve in Sentimenal Value

Tessa Thompson in Hedda

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Neon Winner: Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White if Deliver Me From Nowhere

Joel Edgerton in Train Dreams

Michael B. Jordan for Sinners

Oscar Isaac for Frankenstein

Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy A24 Winner: Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee

Chase Infiniti in One Battle After Another

Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone in Bugonia

Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue

Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy A24 Winner: Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon

George Clooney in Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemmons in Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun in No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another

Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Warner Bros. Pictures Winner: Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another Amy Madigan in Weapons

Ariana Grande in Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value

Emily Blunt in The Smashing Machine

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Kasper Tuxen/MUBI Winner: Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly

Benicio del Toro in One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein

Paul Mescal in Hamnet

Sean Penn in One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama Apple TV Winner: Rhea Seahorn in Pluribus Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us

Britt Lower in Severance

Helen Mirren in MobLand

Kathy Bates in Matlock

Keri Russell in The Diplomat

Rhea Seahorn in Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama HBO Max Winner: Noah Wyle in The Pitt Adam Scott in Severance

Diego Luna in Andor

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo in Task

Noah Wyle in The Pitt

Sterling Brown in Paradise

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy HBO Max Winner: Jean Smart in Hacks Ayo Edebiri in The Bear

Jean Smart in Hacks

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday

Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face

Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television Hulu/FX Winner: Michelle Williams in Dying For Sex Amanda Seyfried in Long Bright River

Claire Danes in The Beast In Me

Michelle Williams in Dying For Sex

Rashida Jones in Black Mirror

Robin Wright in The Girlfriend

Sarah Snook in All Her Fault

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Apple TV+ Winner: Seth Rogen in The Studio Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This

Glen Powell in Chad Powers

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Martin Short in Only Murders In The Building

Seth Rogen in The Studio

Steve Martin in Only Murders In The Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television Netflix Winner: Erin Doherty in Adolescence Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus

Carrie Coon in The White Lotus

Catherine O'Hara in The Studio

Erin Doherty in Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder in Hacks

Parker Posey in The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television Netflix Winner: Stephen Graham in Adolescence Charlie Hunnam in Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jacob Elordi in The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jude Law in Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys in The Beast In Me

Paul Giamatti in Black Mirror

Stephen Graham in Adolescence

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television Netflix Winner: Owen Cooper in Adolescence Ashley Waters in Adolescence

Billy Crudup in The Morning Show

Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus

Owen Cooper in Adolescence

Tramell Tillman in Severance

Walton Goggins in The White Lotus

Best Original Song - Motion Picture Netfix Winner: "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters "Dream As One" from Avatar: Fire and Ash

"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters

"I Lied to You" from Sinners

"No Place Like Home" from Wicked: For Good

"The Girl in the Bubble" from Wicked: For Good

"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams

Best Original Score - Motion Picture Warner Bros. Pictures Winner: Ludwig Göransson for Sinners Alexandre Desplat for Frankenstein

Hans Zimmer for F1

Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray for Sirāt

Ludwig Göransson for Sinners

Max Richter for Hamnet

Who's hosting the 83rd Annual Golden Globes? Matthew Taplinger/CBS Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as the host of the Golden Globes. Glaser hosted the show for the first time in 2025 and blew audiences away with her clever jokes—most notably her Adam Sandler impersonation, which even had him laughing.

Who's presenting at the Golden Globes in 2026? Matthew Taplinger/CBS Buckle up, because in 2026 we had some of the most iconic Hollywood stars and musicians presenting at the award show. Presenters include: Julia Roberts

George Clooney

Snoop Dogg

Miley Cyrus

Charli XCX

Pamela Anderson

Kevin Hart

Amanda Seyfried Now that’s quite a lineup!

