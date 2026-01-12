The winner takes it all. 🏆
The 5 Biggest Surprises from the 2026 Golden Globes (And Where to Stream the Winners)
The 2026 Golden Globes were full of surprises and laughs (especially after host Nikki Glaser started off by totally roasting Leonardo DiCaprio). As a true movie lover and massive TV buff, I’m always dying to see all my favorite actors come together in one room to celebrate their latest artistic triumphs and last night's awards show was no exception.
This year featured a plethora of fascinating nominations, iconic hosts, and surprise moments. Keep reading to relive all the craziest moments, and where you can stream all the projects that won their best movie & TV show titles.
The Most Surprising Moments From The 2026 Golden Globes
Kevork Djansezian/CBS
Awards shows are always pretty memorable, considering they bring together all your favorite stars and projects into one place. Here are the best moments from last night's broadcast:
- Nikki Glaser's Opening Monologue: I know I briefly mentioned this earlier, but Nikki's opener was definitely one to remember. Not only did she joke about the Warner Bros. acquisition and poke fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's consistently young girlfriends, she also made a hilarious joke about George Clooney being the face of Nespresso.
- The Playlist: From Usher's "Yeah" to Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club," it felt like someone at the intersection of Gen Z and Millennial was on aux last night (not that I'm complaining). I literally laughed out loud when Judd Apatow walked out onstage to "APT" by Rosé and Bruno Mars.
- The Secret Agent's Win: But one moment that really frustrated me was during the acceptance speech for The Secret Agent (which won for Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language). It seemed like the speech only lasted 45 seconds before the exit music started to play (which hadn't happened for a lot of the other winners), cutting the celebration short! And to usher the team offstage just so UFC fighters could do a cringy presentation bit? Salt in the wound.
- Hamnet's Win: Now, Hamnet winning Best Drama wasn't a surprise for the movie's fans, but director Chloé Zhao was clearly shocked by the award. That just made the win all the sweeter!
- Amy Poehler's Summer Chic: It's clear Amy Poehler always knows how to have a good time, and wearing a bucket hat and sunglasses on camera just proves it. Such a small moment that proved to be one of my favorite moments of the night!
Where can I watch the 2026 Golden Globes?
Matthew Taplinger/CBS
Fans can catch the award show live on CBS, the CBS website, or on Paramount+. It originally aired on January 11 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Focus Features
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just An Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Warner Bros. Pictures
Winner: One Battle After Another — Stream on HBO Max
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Netflix
Winner: KPop Demon Hunters
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Apple TV+
Winner: The Studio — Stream on Apple TV+
- Abbott Elementary
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders In The Building
- The Bear
- The Studio
Best Television Series - Drama
Warrick Page/HBO Max
Winner: The Pitt — Stream on HBO Max
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- The White Lotus
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Netflix
Winner: Adolescence — Stream on Netflix
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- Black Mirror
- Dying For Sex
- The Beast In Me
- The Girlfriend
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Warner Bros. Pictures
Winner: Sinners
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Best Podcast
Apple Watch
Winner: Good Hang with Amy Poehler — Watch on YouTube
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- Smartless
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Up First
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Focus Features
Winner: Jessie Buckley in Hamnet
- Eva Victor in Sorry, Baby
- Jennifer Lawrence in Die My Love
- Jessie Buckley in Hamnet
- Julia Roberts in After the Hunt
- Renate Reinsve in Sentimenal Value
- Tessa Thompson in Hedda
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Neon
- Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine
- Jeremy Allen White if Deliver Me From Nowhere
- Joel Edgerton in Train Dreams
- Michael B. Jordan for Sinners
- Oscar Isaac for Frankenstein
- Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
A24
- Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee
- Chase Infiniti in One Battle After Another
- Cynthia Erivo in Wicked: For Good
- Emma Stone in Bugonia
- Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue
- Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
A24
Winner: Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme
- Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon
- George Clooney in Jay Kelly
- Jesse Plemmons in Bugonia
- Lee Byung-Hun in No Other Choice
- Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another
- Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Warner Bros. Pictures
- Amy Madigan in Weapons
- Ariana Grande in Wicked: For Good
- Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value
- Emily Blunt in The Smashing Machine
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value
- Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kasper Tuxen/MUBI
Winner: Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value
- Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly
- Benicio del Toro in One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal in Hamnet
- Sean Penn in One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Apple TV
- Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us
- Britt Lower in Severance
- Helen Mirren in MobLand
- Kathy Bates in Matlock
- Keri Russell in The Diplomat
- Rhea Seahorn in Pluribus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
HBO Max
- Adam Scott in Severance
- Diego Luna in Andor
- Gary Oldman in Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo in Task
- Noah Wyle in The Pitt
- Sterling Brown in Paradise
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
HBO Max
- Ayo Edebiri in The Bear
- Jean Smart in Hacks
- Jenna Ortega in Wednesday
- Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face
- Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Hulu/FX
Winner: Michelle Williams in Dying For Sex
- Amanda Seyfried in Long Bright River
- Claire Danes in The Beast In Me
- Michelle Williams in Dying For Sex
- Rashida Jones in Black Mirror
- Robin Wright in The Girlfriend
- Sarah Snook in All Her Fault
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Apple TV+
- Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This
- Glen Powell in Chad Powers
- Jeremy Allen White in The Bear
- Martin Short in Only Murders In The Building
- Seth Rogen in The Studio
- Steve Martin in Only Murders In The Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Netflix
- Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus
- Carrie Coon in The White Lotus
- Catherine O'Hara in The Studio
- Erin Doherty in Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder in Hacks
- Parker Posey in The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Netflix
- Charlie Hunnam in Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jacob Elordi in The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Jude Law in Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys in The Beast In Me
- Paul Giamatti in Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham in Adolescence
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Netflix
- Ashley Waters in Adolescence
- Billy Crudup in The Morning Show
- Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus
- Owen Cooper in Adolescence
- Tramell Tillman in Severance
- Walton Goggins in The White Lotus
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Netfix
Winner: "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters
- "Dream As One" from Avatar: Fire and Ash
- "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters
- "I Lied to You" from Sinners
- "No Place Like Home" from Wicked: For Good
- "The Girl in the Bubble" from Wicked: For Good
- "Train Dreams" from Train Dreams
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Warner Bros. Pictures
Winner: Ludwig Göransson for Sinners
- Alexandre Desplat for Frankenstein
- Hans Zimmer for F1
- Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray for Sirāt
- Ludwig Göransson for Sinners
- Max Richter for Hamnet
Who's hosting the 83rd Annual Golden Globes?
Matthew Taplinger/CBS
Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as the host of the Golden Globes. Glaser hosted the show for the first time in 2025 and blew audiences away with her clever jokes—most notably her Adam Sandler impersonation, which even had him laughing.
Who's presenting at the Golden Globes in 2026?
Matthew Taplinger/CBS
Buckle up, because in 2026 we had some of the most iconic Hollywood stars and musicians presenting at the award show. Presenters include:
- Julia Roberts
- George Clooney
- Snoop Dogg
- Miley Cyrus
- Charli XCX
- Pamela Anderson
- Kevin Hart
- Amanda Seyfried
Now that’s quite a lineup!
