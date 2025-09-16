Every Movie Reference In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 (So Far)

The Summer I Turned Pretty is for the pop culture obsessed. Season 3 of the hit Prime Video show has featured so many movie references that have left fans scrambling to decipher whether Belly will choose Conrad or Jeremiah — and ahead of the finale on September 17, I rounded up all the movie references we've caught so far. Did we miss any?

Here's every movie reference in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, now streaming on Prime Video.

1. We'll Always Have Summer Prime Video In episode 2, "Last Christmas," Belly and Conrad watch Casablanca, which features the iconic line, "We'll always have Paris." Considering the third TSITP book is called We'll Always Have Summer, it appears the series has featured a movie reference this whole time!

2. Allie & Noah Prime Video Speaking of "Last Christmas," Conrad and Belly were totally giving Noah and Allie from The Notebook when they laid on the floor of the summer house. Plus their outfit color palettes? And Belly showing off her ring in episode 3? And Conrad working on the roof in episode 5? Say less. And considering the best Bonrad song ("The Way I Loved You" by Taylor Swift) is also the song I think was inspired by The Notebook, I can't help but pick up on the references!

3. 'Sabrina' Poster Prime Video The Sabrina poster reference in the TSITP season 3 poster is one movie reference fans picked up on right away, and I can't get enough.

4. Paris, baby! Prime Video Speaking of Sabrina, it's SO Audrey Hepburn-coded for Belly to find herself in France after heartbreak (which is literally the plot of Sabrina, FYI), but nothing is a more obvious nod to the film than Belly writing letters with Sacré-Cœur behind her.

5. Roman Holiday (In France) Prime Video In Roman Holiday, Audrey Hepburn chops off her hair and rides around on a moped with a handsome new acquaintance. Sounds a lot like Benito and Belly's new hairdo if you ask me!

6. Disney Heartbreak Prime Video This movie reference is a little more direct, but I broke my own heart when I realized the song Susannah is singing for Conrad in that episode 5 flashback is actually "Baby Mine" from Disney's Dumbo. I'm crying!!!

