The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 3 might finally take us back to Cousins Beach, but the carefree vacation vibes are nowhere in sight for Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and Conrad (Chris Briney). Episode 2 left off with Belly and Jeremiah getting engaged after Steven's near-death accident, and the beginning of this episode picks up right where we left off.

Keep reading for the only The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 3 recap you need.





In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3, episode 3, everyone has a secret. After some quality one-on-one time with Jeremiah — where they decide to reveal their engagement at Susannah's memorial, when their families will be together (minus Conrad, who says he's stuck in California) — Belly heads off for a coffee date with Taylor. It's almost impossible to keep a secret this big from her best friend, so Belly tells Taylor that her and Jeremiah are engaged...and Taylor has the kind of reaction I'd have if I found out my best friend got engaged the day after learning her boyfriend (er, fiancé) cheated on her (twice), then kept it a secret for months. So, yeah, Tay doesn't respond well. Belly rides home with her dad, who picks up on her strange behavior. But Belly is so wrapped up in the secret and thinking about all things newlywed, she doesn't realize he thinks she knows he and Laurel hooked up the night of Steven's accident. If there's one thing you can count on for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, it's that everyone has a secret. John and Belly finally get home, where Laurel has a stir-crazy Steven on bed rest. I really loved this scene where Belly comes and flops down on the bed beside Steven. They joke around and talk about the accident, and overall, it's just a really sweet moment. Meanwhile, Laurel doesn't want to risk the kids finding out about their hookup, so John agrees to miss the memorial...which throws a wrench in Belly's engagement announcement plans.

This week's The Summer I Turned Pretty episode features some important Easter eggs. Erika Doss/Prime Which brings us to the big day of the memorial, and one of Belly's best outfits! (The periwinkle corset dress is simply perfect). Despite the episode not featuring Belly's voiceover while she gets ready, book fans picked up on the fact she shaved her legs in the shower (twice, in case she did end up seeing Conrad) and spent extra time getting ready. And then it's off to Cousins, where Jeremiah delivers a beautiful speech at the memorial — and Conrad does show up after Agnes encouraged him to get some exposure therapy. The moment Conrad and Belly see each other totally reminds me of the first time we see Conrad in season 1; everything is slow motion and glowy, and they're obviously nervous and awkward around each other (especially when Adam calls Belly Conrad's "little sis" in front of everyone). Without her dad present, and considering Conrad actually did show up, Belly and Jere decide to postpone their announcement. The family heads to lunch where Laurel picks up the bill...and Adam and Jeremiah offer the most expensive things on the menu. Laurel and Adam have a sweet moment toasting Susannah and honoring their kids one at a time, but after Adam praises Conrad for being a golden child, he simply pokes at Jeremiah for being a "super senior." In response, Belly decides to announce their engagement anyway, showing off her itty bitty ring. X users immediately started roasting Jere for just how small the ring is, saying he needed his glasses to see it, and both Jere's lunch and Conrad's stuffed bear for Belly were more expensive.

This is a tough episode for Team Conrad. Erika Doss/Prime And, yeah, their families basically explode. Why are they getting married instead of moving in together? Or fostering a cat? (Very valid questions Laurel). But while their parents jump down their throats, Conrad is at the head of the table, actively shutting down as he realizes he's truly losing the girl he loves. Laurel ends the lunch early, and the families split off, leaving Conrad standing by himself outside the restaurant. Whew. That was a whirlwind. Seeing Conrad react to the news of Belly and Jeremiah getting married caused me some physical pain (and not just because I'm a proud member of Team Conrad). Even though I'm a fan of minimalist engagement rings, I totally side with Laurel, and literally everyone, that if Jeremiah isn't responsible enough to know what he needs to graduate, and can't even propose correctly, they shouldn't be getting married. And whether or not you think Belly and Jere were on a break when he slept with Lacie (twice), half the problem is his decision to keep it a secret. Nevertheless, these two are determined to tie the knot, no matter what their families think.

We also get a deeper look at Taylor's family. Erika Doss/Prime In addition to all the engagement drama, Taylor played a pretty large role this episode. She ends up apologizing for her reaction to Belly's news, and the girls giggle over their childhood wedding dream book. Taylor and Steven also come face to face for the first time since deciding not to be together, and the tension is literally palpable. I was on the edge of my seat!! I need them to be together ASAP. We also see Taylor's mom trying to reconnect them by asking Steven to help with her business' accounting books...which reveals her business is in major trouble. Honestly, it feels random and disconnected from the rest of the story, especially since the show waited until the final season to introduce us to Tay's mom, so there isn't much of an emotional connection. It feels like they're trying to fill the void left by Susannah, but I'd rather have Susannah's literal ghost floating around Cousins. The season's not over, though, so I guess never say never.

Stay tuned for more The Summer I Turned Pretty news — and next week's episode recap!