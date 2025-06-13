The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer is finally here after months of waiting, and it's everything I hoped for!! In addition to some scenes we already saw in the teaser, the new video featured plenty of surprises — including 6 things you might have missed the first time you watched. But considering I've watched the TSITP trailer at least four times already, you can trust me ;). Okay, let's get into it!

Here are 6 details you missed in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer.

1. The Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad scene that mirrors season 1. Prime Video My favorite moment in the trailer features Conrad staring out the window while the fireworks go off, and seems to be watching Jeremiah and Belly — which mirrors season 1 episode 4, where Jeremiah's watching Conrad and Belly on the Fourth of July. Although this time around, he doesn't launch a firework at them, so that's a step up.

2. Steven's making a love confession? Prime Video Sean Kaufman's already gone on the record saying that if Taylor and Steven were an ice cream flavor this season they'd be "rocky road," and that they've had a couple years of off-and-on. But I'm convinced when Steven is saying he feels like "we keep coming back to each other" and "it's never over," he's talking to Taylor. Because he's right!!!

3. Um also did Steven get in a car accident? Please tell me he's okay! Prime Video The reason I have no idea if Steven is making a love confession to Taylor is because their love story is actually not in the books at all so we're all experiencing this together for the first time. Just like Steven's apparent car accident? GET BEHIND ME STEVEN.

4. Belly's blue dress could be more than a blue dress. Prime Video We've already established that Jeremiah is golden and Conrad is red...so what the heck is with all the blue Belly's wearing this season? My mind immediately goes to "losing him was blue" from "Red" by Taylor Swift (am I reading too much into it?)

5. Belly's wedding also mirrors the debutante ball. Prime Video Speaking of Belly's dress — it looks like the end of the trailer features her wedding, which includes Belly walking down the aisle at the country club with her hair pulled back and a scoop neck dress. Reminds me of a certain debutante ball from season 1!!

6. There are more than a few book moments. Prime Video If you haven't read The Summer I Turned Pretty books you might not have realized some of the clips seem to be exactly from the book! Conrad looking over in the car, Belly wearing a white dress with blue flowers, and Conrad surfing are just a few Twitter fans have pointed out.

